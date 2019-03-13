Was yesterday’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free not quite enough for you? Well you can still find a few freebies in that post if you go back and check it out. But we also have a fresh roundup for you on Wednesday, and it’s packed with seven nifty premium iOS apps that are all on sale for free for a limited time. There’s even a $30 luxury dating app on the list, so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

CrVid – Great video editor

Normally $0.99.

CrVid – Easily video cropping tool Why should you use CrVid?

– Remove unwanted areas

You want to remove an object or unwanted part from a video, CrVid provide tools to do it easily.

– Edit and add more sound

You can position video’s soundtrack easily or replace it with a song from your library.

– Change speed of video

– Reverse video

– Trim video

– Save as project to edit later

– Export highest quality, support exporting Gif file Very easy to use!!!

Just add your video to the app, resize and crop your video with a pinch of your fingers, save it to the camera roll or share it on other apps, Facebook, Instagram, Email,… Rate us if this app is useful for you, this will help us to create better applications.

Download CrVid – Great video editor

Ai Search 2

Normally $0.99.

Meet the all-new Ai Search, a smarter & faster way to search almost anything. What makes Ai Search so different from others search engines? With Ai Search, you can customize your own search workflow and search directly on your trusted websites. You know what you need, so be the master of your search results. Ai Search 2 is your personal search tool to query: an answers, a book, a point of view, news, videos, translations, develop API, etc… *** DELIGHTFUL NEW DESIGN *** Colorful, Intuitive, Lightweight, Efficient. *** POWERFUL NEW FEATURES *** • Seamless Batch Search

Search directly on your trusted websites with your favorite Safari view, switch between different sources with swipe and tap. • Dial

Customize most used websites, and open them in a single tap. • Bookmarks

Save any website as bookmark in system share extension. • Keywords

Specify target websites with your text input, without leaving the keyboard. e.g. If query text has keyword ‘buy’, then search on Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Best Buy. • Rules

Customize your search source with search terms. e.g. If query text starts with ‘how‘, then search on wikiHow and howstuffworks. • Gallery

Explore awesome websites in different categories, save your favorite websites as your own search sources. • iCloud Sync

Sync all your search settings and personal data with iCloud, be productive on your iPhone, iPad and Mac. Be prepared to take your search experience to a new level.

Download Ai Search 2

Treasure Miner – 2d gem mine

Normally $0.99.

Treasure Miner is a classic sandbox game. Build your own mine infastructure and be the first miner, who discover rare artefacts, ores and gems. Sell your discoveries and expand your mine with new buildings, more lifts or better equipment. You can also upgrade your skills or buy new items, like ladders, lamps, signs or new tools. So what are you waiting for? Take your pick and dig as deep as you can into the mine. Be the best miner on earth! Game features:

-discover 17 rare ores and minerals ( silver, gold, emerald , uranium , diamond … )

-discover rare artefacts

-build up your mine with different buildings

-a lot of different items ( ladders, signs, bridge and more )

-improve your infastructure with lifts or a lorry

-randomed and deep maps

-optimated for phone and tablets Coming soon:

We are working for a big update with a new mine, more gems and more new

features. Please help us by rating the game, sending us your suggestions on how we can

improve this game or just follow us on facebook, twitter or youtube.

Download Treasure Miner – 2d gem mine

Lux Club – Luxury dating app

Normally $29.99.

Stop swiping left and join Lux Club today! Lux Club is an exclusive community of eligible singles who live luxurious lives… just like you. LOCATION BASED: Connect with successful and attractive people around you. ANONYMOUS SWIPING: Swipe right if you’re interested. Swipe left if you’re not. MESSAGE: After you match, get to know each other.

Download Lux Club – Luxury dating app

ReliCam

Normally $0.99.

Focus. You Control.

ReliCam, the Manual Photo & Video Camera App made with all photographers in mind. ReliCam gives you Manual Controls to take advantage of your device’s camera for Photos and Video including: Focus | ISO | Shutter Speed | Zoom Other features include:

Grid Lines

Heads-Up Display

Fine Tuning Control

Sharing

Auto Focus

Hi and Low Resolution option ReliCam Remote for Apple Watch lets you use your Apple Watch as your device’s camera trigger.

Download ReliCam

Good Woofy

Normally $0.99.

Good Woofy – Train your dog when you’re not there. Good Woofy can train your dog to stop barking while your not home by playing short recordings of your voice that play automatically when your dog barks. Simply set Good Woofy on an iOS device that you normally leave at home, perhaps your iPad or an old iPhone or iPod touch. Good Woofy will listen out for when your dog barks, and if activated your Command to tell your dog to quiet down and your Praise to reward your dog for obeying your Command will play automatically. Later you can view your dog’s progress with Stats and Recording playback. Share stats and recordings via iTunes, email, and more.

Download Good Woofy

Super Lines

Normally $2.99.

Classic arcade game! Super Lines (~ Snake~ ) How long you can have? Contain 4 different game mode, and the most attractive 2 play mode, you can play with friend any where you like, instead of play alone. Game Mode: – Classical

– Modern

– Survival

– Crazy Control: – Simply touch and move the direction on screen.

Download Super Lines