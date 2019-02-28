The Galaxy S10 is already inspiring some killer smartphone wallpapers

For many people, smartphone wallpapers are a big deal, and I have plenty of emails to prove it. Most of them want download links for a phone wallpaper they saw on BGR, but there’s always the rare criticism for the same images. As a person who has been rocking the same wallpaper for a number of years, both for the lock and home screens, I’m rarely impressed by new wallpapers. But I’ll tell you right away that the Galaxy S10 series will get the best wallpapers in the world and I already want them. However, these wallpapers will only work on the Galaxy S10.



All four Galaxy S10 variants, including the 5G model, have Infinity-O displays. What that means is that the selfie camera (or cameras) reside in a hole punched through the screen. It’s one hole for the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10, and two holes for the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G.

Samsung’s design is the closest that we get to an all-screen phone. The hole-punch camera still takes a chunk out of the display, but one that’s smaller than the iPhone X notch, and could be camouflaged better by backgrounds, hence the brilliance of the following wallpapers. The cameras look like eyes, and some people have already created images that take advantage of the effect — here are a few great ones:

Johnny 5

Bender

Not so sure about #bender from #futurama. Too much emotions in his original eyes. pic.twitter.com/I5F4kqLlQ3 — Matt B (@Mattcabb) February 27, 2019

Minions

Mars rover

#GalaxyS10Plus with #marsRover.@NASA should make its own version of this since they have much higher resolution photo of the rover.

And @neiltyson should point out that the rover is flipper horizontally. pic.twitter.com/V6Bt7F5Uzu — Matt B (@Mattcabb) February 27, 2019

R2D2

Iron Giant

Wall-E

Hate or love the Infinity-O screen, these wallpapers are just brilliant. Follow the Twitter accounts above to download the wallpapers when they’re ready. There is one “issue” you should be aware of if you’re planning on getting the 5G phone, though. The pill-shaped screen cutout is slightly wider on the Galaxy S10+, so the eyes in these wallpapers might not fit.

And while we’re talking about the hole-punch camera design, you should also know there’s a way to hide the camera under a black virtual bezel, in case you have apps that don’t work well with Samsung’s new display.