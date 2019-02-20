iOS 13 will finally fix of one of the most annoying things about the iPhone

Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup will likely have a few nice surprises in store for us, but believe it or not, I’m actually more excited about the release of iOS 13. As you may remember, a number of high-profile bugs and system performance issues in 2017 and 2018 prompted Apple to scale back a number of its more ambitious iOS features when rolling out iOS 12. As a result, iOS 12 was something of a Snow Leopard release to the extent that its main selling points centered on behind-the-scenes improvements such as more efficient battery life.

That’s all well and good, and if we’re being honest, sometimes its necessary for Apple to pump the brakes a little bit and focus on polishing existing features as opposed to rolling out new ones at breakneck speed. That said, Apple has had more than enough time to really add some shine to whatever features it was initially planning to introduce with iOS 12, which is why iOS 13 is definitely worth getting excited about.

While a handful of the more intriguing iOS 13 features have already leaked — with a redesigned home screen and a new dark mode being two prime examples — the reality is that much of what Apple has planned with iOS 13 remains a well-kept secret, at least for now.

Still, there’s only so much Apple can do to keep upcoming features and design tweaks under wraps. That said, there’s a new iOS 13 rumor which, if it pans out, should certainly improve the overall user experience.

Citing an anonymous source, Max Weinbach took to Twitter yesterday and revealed that Apple is finally planning on fixing one of the more annoying aspects of the iPhone. Specifically, Weinbach notes that the pesky and obtrusive volume HUD we’ve all grown to hate will be nothing but a distant memory once Apple drops iOS 13.

So just got some amazing news… In iOS 13 the volume HUD is gone! Apple is finally fixing their software!

It's also supposed to be ground breaking but whatever. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) February 19, 2019

Android users will likely scoff — and understandably so — at folks who get excited about something as seemingly trivial as this, but for longtime iOS users, it’s definitely something to look forward to.