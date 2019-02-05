We sifted through hundreds of paid iPhone and iOS apps that have gone on sale for free on Tuesday in order to trim the fat and pick out the seven best options out there today. As is always the case, however, these deals are only good for a limited time and they could end at any moment. Be sure to check them out soon — and make sure you scroll all the way to the end because the last app is one you’ll definitely want to try out.

5coins

Normally $1.99.

5coins is a simple, beautiful and smart app for tracking your daily expense. It lets you know how much you are spending, when and where your money goes. Spend 30 seconds daily, you will become master of your expenses! Highlights: 1. Super Easy User Interface

No hassle to switch between different views. 5coins lets you do most things on a single user interface. Adding expense can be as easy as entering a number. 2. Budget View & Overspend Alert

Just set your monthly budget. 5coins will let you know beforehand when you are spending too much. Just tap on the amount to view your current status. Support peek&pop, if your device supports 3D touch, 3. Regular Expenses

5coins remembers your regular expense and list them in today’s widget as well as application shortcuts (iPhone with 3D touch only). So adding expense is just a few taps away. 4. iCloud Support

Data is always available to all your iOS devices. Anytime, Anywhere. 5. Spotlight Search Support

You can search expense in Spotlight without opening the app. 6. Privacy

Protect your information with pin code and Touch ID or Face ID. 7. Multi Currencies

World traveller? No problem, multi-currencies are built in.

Twinkling

Normally $1.99.

Is it easy to create a movie-like scene from your phone? Of course! With some editing features brought by Twinkling, you could be a main character in any Hollywood action movies in no time. Also, you can make an amazingly fun home video or well-made documentaries by highlighting key moments with the Animated Texts and PIP(Picture-In-Picture) effects. Editing Video Clip • Create a storyline from cropping and arranging clips

• Want smooth scene transitions? Use the Transition Effect!

• Add more colors to your video with the in-app Filter Effects and Soundtracks Special Editing Effects • With in-app Special Effects, edit your clip like a film!

• More pinpoint editing with the Keyframe Animation feature Animated Texts • Make video clips more lively featuring the Animated Texts

• Easy to add moving texts to your video seen in any films! Picture-In-Picture • Overlay videos with the Picture-In-Picture feature

• Create a scene where multiple clips are in at once!

LifeOn

Normally $0.99.

Calendar & Reminder at a glance.

Widget Support. We have what you should be much promise in a day.

LifeOn is easy to see at a glance the daily schedule. FEATURES

– Menu

– day view

– week view

– month view

– year view

– to do view

– setup

– Represented in the circle which it is easy to see at a glance the schedule of the day.

– Support 5 themes

– synchronization of calendar iOS calendar.

– synchronization of reminder iOS calendar.

– Week numbers to provide information.

– Support for calendar format by country.

– Support Lunar Calendar. HOW TO USE

– Provide Gesture function

1) Left swipe : Go to next day & reminder action

2) Right swipe : Go to previous day & reminder action

3) Tap : Show detail information & move date & move menu

– Create Events & Reminders

Supplement Snoop

Normally $1.99.

Supplement Snoop is the fastest, simplest, and only way to get all the unbiased information you care about for any product with a click of a button, all in in one place. Trusted by over 50+ CEOs and Industry leaders. The world’s largest Supplement Database, simplified, at your fingertips, like never before. That’s Supplement Snoop. Immediately view verified product reviews, third party test results, full ingredient breakdowns, and more just by scanning a product barcode or entering a product name. Take back control and be truly informed before making any supplement purchase. Stop wasting precious hours going through review sites, deciphering medical journals, arguing with strangers on the internet, or talking to thirsty salespeople to see if a product is right for you. Supplement Snoop has aggregated and simplified all the information you care about for you, so you can spend time doing the things that actually matter. SCAN, SEARCH, & IMMEDIATELY ANALYZE

Scan any product barcode or search for a product name and instantly receive hundreds of data points you care about, simplified. ALL THIRD PARTY TEST RESULTS

Wondering if a product has passed third party testing for contaminants and meets label claims? We’ve got the secret information you need. SIMPLIFIED INGREDIENT BREAKDOWNS WITHOUT THE SCIENTIFIC JARGONmn

Don’t get stuck trying to decipher what each ingredient means. We’ve created curated ingredient breakdowns anyone can understand. No more getting fooled by supplement companies trying to pass off scientific claims without anything to back it up. Take back control. VERIFIED PRODUCT REVIEWS

No fake reviews. We handpick verified video and text reviews from the web from real customers who’ve actually tried the product. INSTANTLY COMPARE PRODUCTS

Now you can, with a click of two buttons. Instantly compare serving sizes, ingredient dosages, and more. COMPLETELY NEUTRAL & UNBIASED

Unlike other review or news sites and apps, we’re completely neutral. We don’t take any funds from any supplement companies and simply pull information from the public domain. Our only agenda is providing you with the information you need to make the choice that is right for you. No ads, no banners, no upsells. Just information.

Backgammon HD

Normally $4.99.

Play the #1 Backgammon on the App Store! Now with the best online Backgammon experience with background match-making and two ways to play online: Turn-based gameplay or live games via Game Center. Challenge your friends, play against random opponents, compete for leaderboard glory, and earn achievements. – – – – – – ** Recommended by MacWorld as a Top Download for your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad in their November 2010 issue. ** “Backgammon Premium is the crème-de-la-crème ‘gammon’” 9 out of 10 stars Appaddicts.com! ** Nominated for “best dice game of 2009 in the 2009 Best App Ever Awards hosted by bestappever.com! – – – – – – Backgammon is believed to have started in Persia, eventually finding its way to Britain with the Roman conquest in the 1st century and was played by Emperor Claudius who even had his carriage equipped with a playing board! It became such a gambling mania that it was declared illegal under the Republic. Playing on the history of the game, there are 6 visually pleasing, rich board designs; Egyptian, Roman, Medieval, Victorian, Modern and Classic. We also offer, out of the box, two classic game variations: “Old English” and Nackgammon. “Old English” is the most popular game variation in England. Nackgammon is a more challenging variation designed to add more creativity and skill to the game. With integrated Bluetooth Peer-to-Peer support you can play with your friends over Bluetooth with no network required! You can also play against the computer in either Easy, Medium, or Hard difficulties. Features:

– Play online: Live with Game Center

– Background match-making: search for opponents while you play!

– Universal. Play on your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad

– Single Player Games (with Easy, Medium, or Hard)

– Match support! Play to 3, 5, 9 or 15 points with Doubling. Matches use the Crawford Rule

– On the phone Multiplayer and Bluetooth peer to peer games

– Move-Assist, highlights available moves

– Unlimited “Undo” in single-player games

– Extensive game statistics

Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious

Normally $1.99.

In the future, there is no man. Only machine. And Pig. It’s the year 2049. Slaughterhouse A.I. controls the surface of the Earth, turning all life into sausage. Only the pigs remain to fight. Steer your one-pig army through the dangerous hallways of meat factory battlegrounds as you attempt to rescue innocent pigs trapped and waiting for processing. Relive the glory days of 2D platform gaming with this modern action classic.

Phone Silence

Normally $0.99.

Stop receiving unwanted calls. Spammers fall into 3 categories, the normal 800 number, local calls phone id, and the repeat spammer from a small range of phone ids. This app targets all of them for you to decide. Please select only one at the time. This application blocks all phone calls not found in the address book of the phone. Blocks all calls from numbers you don’t know. Most important, blocks local numbers from spoofing spammers. The phone won’t ring unless the number is on your contact list. – Great for spammers calling from same area code in rotating numbers.

– Great for business phones to avoid unwanted phone calls.

– Great for children phones that should not receive any calls from unknown sources.

– Great when you need to block spammers using rotating phone numbers.

– Great for people that doesn’t want their iPhone to receive any phone calls outside their friends.

Keeps you phone child save from phone calls that are not on his/hers address book. Time to be an island and avoid being interrupted by robocalls. Block all calls from common numbers 800- and 888- that are not found on your address book. Blocks all calls from local numbers not found on your address book. Blocks all calls from calls with prefix and first 3 digits you want to block, let the app do the rest. This extension doesn’t have access to your address book nor the number calling you. The user needs to enable the extension for the app to work

