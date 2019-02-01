‘Avengers: Infinity War’ created a hilarious ‘Star Wars’ paradox that only Spider-Man can fix

If there’s one thing we’ve learned since Infinity War premiered last April it’s that everything that happens in and around the Marvel Cinematic Universe matters. Several interviews cast and crew gave before fans got to see that dramatic ending of Infinity War turned out to be massive spoilers for what’s about to go down in Endgame, like the fact that Doctor Strange will talk about the Quantum Realm in Endgame in spite of having died in the last movie. Or that Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place mere minutes after Endgame concludes. But it turns out that the genius minds behind the MCU can make some mistakes while they were placing Easter eggs in movies that precede Avengers films. For example, the MCU now has a huge,but hilarious Star Wars paradox, and it’s one that only Spider-Man can solve.

I have to admit I did not see this problem coming to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but now that I’m aware of it I can’t stop laughing about it. And it’s all thanks to Reddit user Sicaedus, who posted this simple question a few days ago:

Let’s start from the beginning, which happens to be a scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter and Ned have plans to build the Lego Death Star, which is a large, intricate Lego model of the Death Star. And because of that Death Star, Ned finds out that his best friend happens to be Spider-Man:

Both of them are clearly huge Star Wars fans if they’re so excited at the prospect of building that set. So they must be very aware of everything in those movies. By the way, it’s even funnier to see Sony introduce this Star Wars nod in the film. Homecoming may be part of the MCU, but it’s a Sony creation in partnership with Marvel.

This brings us to Infinity War, which settles once and for all the fact that Peter Parker is a huge movie buff. And it’s so hilarious how he keeps referencing “old” movies, like Aliens and Footloose to the point where Tony Stark tells him to stop with the movie references — you’ll find those references in the clip below:

So we’ve established that Parker knows his stuff when it comes to old movies, so he must be very familiar with all the Star Wars characters. Cue up Mace Windu.

Parker must be very much aware of who Mace Windu is, and who plays him. The same person, Samuel L. Jackson, also plays Nick Fury. As the first Far From Home teaser tells us, it’s Fury who drafts Spider-Man for a new job, which will mark the first time the two characters officially meet. They’re both aware of who the other person is.

With all that in mind, the question is how can Peter look at Fury and not think that he looks just like Mace Windu? Well, he looks just like the actor who plays Mace Windu, at least. The same goes for all the other Avengers. If the Star Wars phenomenon is as big inside the MCU, then many of them would see the resemblance between Fury and Jackson. On the other hand, maybe Fury doesn’t like to talk about the fact that he looks a lot like Samuel L. Jackson, and everybody knows it, Parker included.

If there’s one character who could fix this Star Wars paradox, it’s Peter because he’s a teen geek who happens to be a movie buff. Of course, there’s also a simpler way to deal with this problem. Maybe in the MCU Earth, only the original Star Wars trilogy exists, or maybe a different actor plays Mace Windu.