Apple is teaming up with American Airlines to offer passengers some in-flight entertainment

The day after Apple released its earnings for the most recent holiday quarter — which, among other things, underscored how much the company is continuing to orient itself around its myriad services like Apple Music — the iPhone maker released word of a new services-related partnership that’s about to get under way.

Apple and American Airlines have teamed up to offer fliers free access via in-flight Wi-Fi to the more than 50 million songs available through Apple Music, which comes at an interesting time for both companies.

Apple is trying to compete in this space against rivals like Spotify and working to continue growing the former’s number of paying subscribers. American Airlines, meanwhile, has been likewise bolstering its in-flight entertainment options, with the inclusion of things like free live TV as well as offering fliers on Super Bowl Sunday the option to watch the game for free on select flights.

From Apple’s announcement, according to Apple Music vice president Oliver Schusser: “With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places. Subscribers can stream all their favorite songs and artists in the air, and continue to listen to their personal library offline, giving them everything they need to truly sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.”

The announcement notes that you’ll be able to access, in addition to the millions of songs available through Apple’s service, your playlists and music videos on any domestic American Airlines flight equipped with Viasat satellite Wi-Fi, with no Wi-Fi purchase required. You could also read the announcement as possibly the first of more such announcements to come, since Apple goes on to point out that “American Airlines is the first commercial airline to provide exclusive access to Apple Music through complimentary inflight Wi-Fi.”

This arrangement begins on February 1, and you can go here to learn more: applemusic.com/americanairlines.

“Our guests want to make the most of their time when flying us,” said Janelle Anderson, American Airlines’ vice president of global marketing. “That’s why we’re investing in faster Wi-Fi, a variety of entertainment options, and why we’re so excited to introduce Apple Music to more of our customers. Providing customers with more ways to stay connected throughout each flight is one way to show we value their business and the time they spend with us.”