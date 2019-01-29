I’m way behind on my quest to watch Agents of SHIELD the proper way, which is intertwined with Marvel movies. And I’m probably not going to get up to date with what happens in the TV series that focuses on several SHIELD agents under Agent Coulson’s lead. But I did watch the first-look clip that Marvel released for the sixth season of the series, which will premiere at some point this summer after Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. The only reason I watched it was to see if there were any Endgame spoilers that might’ve accidentally slipped in, and it turns out my efforts might have paid off.



So, did Marvel mistakenly reveal any details about Endgame via the new SHIELD clip? No, you won’t see any mention of Thanos, the decimation, or the Avengers in this trailer. But there are at least two details that have fans connecting the series to Avengers. As ComicBook explains, there’s one shot in the trailer that offers what could be the first spoiler for Endgame.

At one point in the clip, you can see a tractor trailer speeding through two black SUVs sporting the SHIELD insignia. You really have to pause the clip above at the right moment to see it, that’s how fast it is. That’s strange, considering that SHIELD has been operating in the shadows since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which means they’re not too eager to show their logo anywhere. Let’s not forget that Infinity War didn’t clarify who Nick Fury and Maria Hill work for now — they were driving a black SUV themselves in the post-credits scenes of the film while talking about contacting “Control.”

Now, depending on what happens in Endgame, a movie that will have time travel in it according to various leaks, we may soon see SHIELD reinstated.

The second shot comes right at the end of the clip, where we see that Phil Coulson is not as dead as the first shot of the trailer would have us believe. So, what gives? How is Coulson still alive? Is this also something that’s tied to whatever happens in Endgame? Is this a Coulson from a different dimension? Is he a Skrull? We have no idea, but it seems unlikely for Agent Coulson to come back to life just like that. Again.

The fact that Coulson comes back to life at the end of the trailer after being dead at the beginning also seems to foreshadow what might happen in Endgame. It’s widely expected that most of the fallen heroes will be resurrected by the end of Endgame, no matter how dramatic the sacrifices might be for such a feat.