New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ footage explains one of the first trailer’s biggest mysteries

Sony finally released the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer we’ve been waiting for, and in hindsight, I wish I hadn’t seen it. That’s because Sony is trying too hard not to spoil Avengers: Endgame while simultaneously sneaking in tiny teasers that basically ruined the whole thing. I wouldn’t blame you if you had plenty of questions for Peter Parker and the gang, because Sony included plenty of information that still needs explaining. For example, how is it that Aunt May knows about Parker’s secret identity? And how come she and Happy seem so friendly together? Also, how does Peter get his costume back, considering that he left it at home? It turns out there’s more Far From Home footage that we didn’t see, and it offers us an answer for the big mystery surrounding Peter’s spider suit.

If you’ve watched the first Far From Home trailer, you know that Peter wants to go to Europe on vacation with friends, to forget all about guarding the neighborhood for a while. He leaves his Spider-Man suit at home, but certain events involving a bunch of Elementals unfold in Europe, so he has to take action. The trailer then shows us not one, but two other Spider-Man costumes that we haven’t seen before. But it doesn’t explain where he got them. It’s easy to assume that either Happy, who’s got a jet ready, or Nick Fury, who’s also a pretty resourceful guy, could have brought all the Spider-Man gear that Peter might require. Here’s that first trailer again:

But it turns out there’s a much simpler explanation than that: Aunt May. You see, given that she knows that Peter is also Spider-Man and the fact that she’s much wiser than a teenager, she inspects his room or luggage for the Europe trip to make sure he takes the Spider-Man outfit with him.

How do we know that? Well, it turns out that Sony released a shorter 2-minute version of the trailer for international markets, and it has some different footage in it. It’s an entirely different cut, and it features scenes not seen in the main trailer:

The international trailer starts with a scene where Peter has to open his case and show it to a customs agent in Europe. On top of his things, there’s the Spider-Man costume that May packed for him, as well as a note from his aunt that says he almost forgot it. Luckily for Parker, the policewoman cares more about the banana rather than the suit.

What’s even more interesting is that a different version of the trailer may show Peter explaining that the suit is pajamas:

Sony released the first trailer and the international version at the same time, but the former had over 24 million hits on YouTube at the time of this writing, while the international clip only had about 1.3 million views. Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th, so we’ll probably see plenty of other trailers and TV spots for it in the coming months.