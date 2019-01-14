The 5G Galaxy S10 will reportedly cost twice as much as the cheapest S10 model

When the Galaxy S10 X launches next month, it’ll be twice as expensive as the most basic Galaxy S10 phone that you’ll find in stores in March. What’s the Galaxy S10 X, you ask? A report says that that’s the name Samsung chose for a very special Galaxy S10 — the 5G model that’s set to hit stores in Korea first.

The name is incredibly strange, especially considering Apple’s own iPhone X naming scheme, where X stands for “ten.” Per ETNews, X is both supposed to emphasize the fact that Samsung’s Galaxy S line will celebrate its tenth anniversary this year, but also to stand for “eXperience,” or “eXpansion.”

The report notes the Galaxy S10 X will cost anywhere from 1.6 million won ($1,424) to 1.8 million won ($1,602). The cheapest Galaxy S10 model, the S10 E, will be priced somewhere between 800,000 won ($712) and 900,000 won ($801).

What warrants such a price difference between the two handsets, aside from the 5G modem and new antenna technology on the Galaxy S10 X? The report notes that the 5G phone will have six cameras, including two on the front and four on the back, at least 10GB of RAM, 1TB of built-in storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S10 X is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen — bigger than any of the other S10 models.

The Galaxy S10 phones will have artificial intelligence as a “secret weapon,” the report notes. Samsung is expected to introduce a brand new “life pattern” mode for the phone that will rely on the user’s routine to automate specific actions.

The specs are in line with what we’ve heard over the last couple of months, although this is the first time we get actual prices for the cheapest and most expensive Galaxy S10 models. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 during a special Unpacked event that will take place in San Francisco on February 20th. The 5G phone should hit stores in Korea in late March (March 29th), some three weeks after the other three Galaxy S10 versions, which are expected to launch internationally on March 8th.