Apple is always a no-show at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but luckily there are other things for Apple fans to be excited about this week… like apps! We’ve rounded up the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that are on sale for free right now, and you’ll find them all listed below. These deals won’t last long though, so be sure to download them while they’re still free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Voice Changer

Normally $1.99.

Change your voice and have fun listening to your modified voice!

Record your voice, apply effects, and share them with your friends.

Taps: Beautifully Simple

Normally $1.99.

Open your mind to the simplicity of Taps and discover the ever growing challenge that awaits. * Evolve your strategy to play your way through our campaign modes with 4 different styles of play

* 400 campaign levels to enjoy

* Play an infinite number of custom games at your preferred difficulty

* Choose between the classic two grid view, or the new single grid view

* Compare your times globally and with friends

* Disable the timer and just relax as you play, with the lovely soundtrack Take the journey and enjoy the puzzle you have been waiting for.

Piku Piku – Make Gifs & Videos

Normally $1.99.

Make and share animated GIFs or repeating video clips using your iPhone camera. Tap the shutter button once and Piku Piku does the rest. Praised by Apple

=============

* Featured on iTunes homepage

* Featured in Apps Enhanced with 3D Touch

* Featured as Best New App

* Featured in Make & Share GIFs

* Featured on Product Hunt homepage

* Press: Mashable, TheNextWeb, MacWorld, AppAdvice and more…

============= LIVE FILTERS

Apply striking filters in real time to record the best gifs and videos FRONT SCREEN & REAR CAMERA FLASH

Record gifs and videos, like never before, even in the dark SELF TIMER MODE

Capture your fun moments by setting the timer for 3, 5, or 10 seconds GIF & VIDEO MODE

Select to record either as a gif or video FRONT & REAR CAMERA

Switch between front or rear camera PORTRAIT & LANDSCAPE

Record gifs or videos in your choice of orientation Notification Center Widget

Quickly bring up the front or rear camera right from the Notification Center, even from your Lock Screen 3D Touch Quick Actions for iPhone 6s

Instantly bring up the front or rear camera to take a fun moving selfie or capture something interesting

Vampire’s Fall: Origins

Normally $4.99.

For countless years the villagers of Vamp’Ire have enjoyed a life of peace and happiness. But now, rumors are spreading about a wielder of dark magic – a Witchmaster. Fearing the rumors to be true, the village musters a militia to prepare for the worst. You are a recruit enrolling to defend the village. Little do you know, fate has something special in store for you… Vampire’s Fall: Origins is a 2D open-world RPG with turn-based combat. Create your character, choose your bloodline and venture out in the world. Will you wreck havoc in the land, or be the hero people are longing for? Will you use your powers to battle other players or to hunt ferocious monsters? -Open world

-Fully customizable characters

-Turn-based combat

-Immersive stories

-Dialogue choices

-PvP battles

-In-game chat

-Skills and abilities to shape your character

-Choose your bloodline: Nosferatu, Ranjeni, Magistrav or Equides

-Over 150 graphically unique weapons and armor Vampire’s Fall Origins has been in development for two years as of this writing. We set out to create a serious RPG for mobile phones, without the usual mobile game mechanics. There’s no energy system. There’s no loot boxes. There’s no pay to win. There are, in our opinion, interesting battle mechanics, funny dialogues and a sense of wonder in the world. From our three indie-dev hearts, good luck and have fun!

Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Normally $1.99.

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

dB meter

Normally $2.99.

dBA Meter app well calibrated with professional noise meter tool OKTAVA 110A-PRO. Measure sound SPL level/noise:

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level

-Average maximum SPL level

-Absolute maximum SPL level Graph histogram for (change in settings):

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level Additional features:

-Save measurements

-Upside down orientation to easy use.

Ruler – tape measure length

Normally $0.99.

New AR technology make easy to measure lenght on the fly with Ruler. Single measure ruler – draw one line with length.

Chain measure ruler – measure several lines one by one.

Perimeter measure ruler – several lines with close perimeter form last point to first. Colors – for separate different measures.

BeatPad 2

Normally $2.99.

You’ve got to try this for yourself! Incredibly lush analog pads, clean HD kits and instant-filler loops await when you download BeatPad 2! Then, Get Pocket Studio to record vocals over your music! Create unlimited racks to build full and amazing music. BeatPad 2 let’s you create new music quickly and efficiently with our custom drum kits, keyboard instruments & loops! Start your music bed here then use Audiobus or many export options to send your music to thousands of other music apps to build. You can also export to multitrack voice recorders like Pocket Studio. BeatPad 2 Features:

– Now has Loop Rack Store: Tap i button on the top right of the Loop Rack, then tap “Store” to purchase and download extra loops for your creations!

– BeatPad Rack Store: Tap the i button on the beatpad rack then “Store” to download more kits.

– Import XMLoops from BeatPad into the loop rack

– Powerful Sampler Keyboard instrument that allows you to hold keyboard notes for long or short notes as you please.

– Professional Drum Kits

– Beautiful Keyboard instruments

– XMLoop rack allows you to add loops to your music

– Pull down the UI to add as many racks as you like

– Share song project files with friends to collaborate

– Extreme CPU optimization to reduce CPU load by 50%. Every time you create new music, Beats | Keys automatically optimizes audio to playback with high quality yet with a low CPU load.

– Many export options including MP3 email, Multitrack Export, iMessage audio export, open in other apps, YouTube, Facebook and save to camera roll.

– Advanced audio engine developed in partnership with Audiobus

– Expandability: You will be receiving many free updates that will continue to transform this product into something even more amazing. The sky is the limit

– Studio-Rack inspired UI. We will integrate new racks in the next updates.

Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers

Normally $3.99.

The only wallpaper app you’ll ever need. Say hello to Skywall. Explore

Sift through hundreds of original wallpapers hand crafted in house by the the Skywall team. Enjoy exclusive walls designed specifically for your devices. You won’t find these backgrounds in any other app. Upload

You can upload as many photos as you want and store them securely in Cloud for Free Wall of the Day

Come back every day for a new treat. This is where we showcase newly created Skywall, or just some of our favorites. Contact us if you want your own original work in the spotlight. Stunning UI

Fall in love with an app designed with Material in mind. Open up Skywall continually for some daily eye candy. Updated Daily

We’ll be constantly designing new Skywall for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

