Did ‘Age of Ultron’ foreshadow even more deaths in ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

The first Avengers: Endgame trailer was released a few weeks ago and an IMAX version followed earlier this week, but we still have no idea how things will go down in the upcoming movie. We do know that the fight against Thanos isn’t over and that the remaining Avengers have a plan to try to make things right. However, don’t expect a perfect happy ending for Endgame. After all, this is a Russo brothers Marvel movie, which means we’re in for plenty of heartache. Thanos will probably be defeated in Endgame, but that doesn’t mean all our favorite heroes will survive.

We already suspect that some of the Avengers will have to sacrifice themselves for the greater good, and there’s a new fan theory that says the deaths of two beloved Avengers may have been foreshadowed all the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron.



The heroes in question are Iron Man and Captain America, the main leaders of the Avengers groups. Reddit user dafsjgf suggested on Twitter that both of them might die at the end of Endgame. And that’s because of a chat between the two characters from Age of Ultron:

dialogue went like this: Tony: A hostile alien army came charging through a hole in space. We’re standing 300 feet below it. We’re the Avengers. We can bust arms dealers all the livelong day but that up there, that’s… That’s the endgame. How were you guys planning on beating that? Steve: Together Tony: We’ll lose. Steve: Then we’ll do that together too. Seems like a bit of foreshadowing.. These two might die at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

When Chris Evans confirmed to the world that he’s done playing Captain America, we all assumed he would die in Avengers 4. Marvel then hinted that Captain America still has a future in the series. At the same time, we saw leaks that suggested Iron Man would pass the Iron mantle to a different hero, and that Tony Stark would either retire or die in the upcoming Avengers movie.

Also, let’s not forget that even Thanos had to sacrifice something very dear to him to obtain one of the stones. Undoing the snap will probably require similar sacrifices, and why not take the lives of some of the Avengers for good this time around? The Infinity War creators did tease that anything is possible in this universe, but the heroes may have to pay a huge price.

On the other hand, while Marvel does drop teasers and easter eggs in its movies, the conversation above isn’t a definitive indication that either Iron Man or Captain America will die in Endgame. And the dialogue above does foreshadow everything that happens in Infinity War, leading up to Endgame. But there’s a happier teaser in it too. Tony and Steve will finally reunite years after the Civil War conflict to fight together in that endgame that Stark referred to. And we already know that while Tony may be stranded in space right now, he’s going to be saved and drive an Audi prototype on Earth, which means he and Captain America will almost certainly meet again.