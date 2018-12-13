The new Retina MacBook Air you’ve been eying is now even cheaper at Costco and Amazon

Apple a few weeks ago unveiled the Retina MacBook Air we’ve always wanted. The new entry-level macOS laptop has a Retina screen just like the MacBook and MacBook Pro, and a smaller footprint thanks to the redesigned screen. While affordable, the new Air is still expensive, especially if you’re not too happy with the default configuration that delivers just 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But there’s a way to pay $200 less for a new 2018 MacBook Air, and the deal comes just in time for Christmas.

We already saw a few Retina MacBook Air sales during Black Friday and Green Monday, but Costco now has an even better offer. All you have to do is become a Costco club member, a membership that starts at $60. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to score the basic Retina MacBook Air configuration for just $999. That’s $200 cheaper than Apple’s $1,199 entry-level price.

Technically, you only save $140 if you’re paying for a new Costco’s membership too. If that’s the case, you should note that Amazon is also offering the same $140 discount on the latest MacBook Air model with free Prime shipping.

As noted by MacRumors, Costco’s prices are between $50 and $200 lower than Apple for select Macs, which means you can save on other Mac purchases. In addition to the new Air, Costco will also stock various MacBook Pro, MacBook, and iMac models.

Unlike Amazon which has the new MacBook Air in stock, Costco is taking MacBook Air preorders right now, with shipments expected to begin the week of December 17th, or right in time for Christmas. As MacRumors explains, it’s unclear whether the Macs will be available for in-store purchases, but ultimately that might not even matter since any Costco members can order them online.

Head over to Costco’s site to check out the new Mac offer.