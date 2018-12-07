We’ve got one last roundup for you to check out this week, and it’s got all the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. There are seven apps on today’s list and they span a bunch of different categories so there should be something for everyone. Looking for even more premium apps to download for free? You’ll find a few in yesterday’s post as well that are still freebies if you hurry.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

CityMaps2Go Pro Offline Maps

Normally $9.99.

CityMaps2Go is the ultimate offline map for travelers who want to be prepared wherever they go. Join the 20 million travelers worldwide who trust CityMaps2Go! What others say about CityMaps2Go:

“One of the best travel apps for 2016”, Forbes.com

“Essential app for travelers”, Time Magazine

“One of the best offline maps apps”, WSJ

“Maps without racking up roaming costs”, Macworld And here’s why millions of travelers love CityMaps2Go:

▶ IN-DEPTH CONTENT: Unlike other offline map apps CityMaps2Go features photos as well as tips and comprehensive in-depth info for millions of places. ▶ WORLDWIDE COVERAGE: CityMaps2Go covers the whole world. More than 150 countries, 60000 destinations, and 50 million places!! ▶ WORKS OFFLINE: CityMaps2Go works online and offline. Saving you from data roaming charges in foreign cities or connectivity problems in national parks. ▶ PLAN TRIPS: Remember and save all the places you would like to visit. Create lists and have your travel ideas ready when you need them. ▶ DETAILED MAPS: Explore your saves on a detailed worldwide map. Navigate streets, foot paths, and bikeways wherever you are. ▶ SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Share your travel plans with your friends. Planning your trips with others made easy with CityMaps2Go. ▶ SEARCH AND DISCOVER: Search a specific place by name or browse by categories like restaurants, architecture, hotels, shops, bars, etc. ▶ SYNC BETWEEN ALL YOUR DEVICES: Create an user account and login from any of your devices.

Download CityMaps2Go Pro Offline Maps

VPN Ship-Unlimited VPN Proxy

Normally $0.99.

VPN Airship – A Green Fast VPN Proxy

Using VPN Airship in order to Anonymous surfing ，Protect privacy and secure your connection. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF VPN AIRSHIP:

1. You can try Premium features free for 3 days

2. No Registration or Login is needed

3. No log is saved from any users

4. Simple, one tap connect to VPN

5. Automatically connects you to the fastest VPN Server

Download VPN Ship-Unlimited VPN Proxy

PartyWith – Locals & Travelers

Normally $1.99.

PartyWith (formerly Party with a Local) connects people who want to party, all over the world. PartyWith is the world’s largest and most authentic nightlife community, with over 200k party people in over 150 countries. Are you new in town? Traveling solo? Or just want to meet fun new people? Join the Party! With the app you can connect to grab drinks, find parties nearby, meet new friends at festivals, and discover local nightlife experiences. However, if you’re looking for a dating app, this isn’t that. — What our users are saying: “The best app I’ve ever used!” – Roberto A., Stockholm Local “I met all my best friends in Amsterdam because of this app.” – Sarina O., Amsterdam Local “There are too many good times to remember – every PartyWith meetup has ended up as a great party night for me.”- Jane T., New York Local Use PartyWith to:

– DISCOVER: People (locals, expats & travelers) & Parties Nearby

– CHAT

– MEET

– PARTY! PartyWith is available worldwide. Our most active communities are in: Amsterdam, London, New York City, São Paulo & Sydney.

Download PartyWith – Locals & Travelers

Monster Truck Crush Kings

$1.99 in-app purchase to remove ads is currently free.

Introducing the new king of monster truck games. These mash monsters eat cars alive and spit out the bones. Then they wash it down with radiator fluid and a tasty tire for dessert. This is the LOUDEST, MEANEST AND MOST FUN monster truck game you’ll ever play. FEATURES:

– Destroy stuff to become TRUCKASAURUS!!

– 8 unique monster machines to unlock

– All new Monster Truck FOOTBALL MODE!

– Get covered with mud then wash it off in the garage

– Upgrade your truck’s crush power to become a Crush King!

– Non-stop heavy metal mutilation! Download and play for free now. Storm the stadium and start crushing today!

Download Monster Truck Crush Kings

DayRate Pro – Currency Convert

Normally $0.99.

Convert exchange rates for over 160 currencies. Type conversion amounts using a custom keypad. ◎ Available for Apple Watch

◎ Support for over 160 world currencies

◎ Background rate updates

◎ Historical chart

◎ Make quick currency calculations into multiple currencies

◎ Beautiful flags are shown for every currency

◎ Built-in calculator, more convenient and faster

Download DayRate Pro – Currency Convert

Bill Collector

Normally $0.99.

Bill Collector is a simple app to keep track of your bills. No need to disclose your sensitive banking information or get lost in complex budgeting software. Bill Collector allows you to save all of your monthly bills and see your monthly bill totals at a glance. Quickly show or hide an estimate indicator so that you know which bills are finalized and which bills you are still waiting on receiving and mark bills as paid to automatically move the bill to the following month.

Download Bill Collector

Depello – color splash photos

Normally $2.99.

Color splash images instantly! It’s super quick and super easy. No finger painting is needed! All you have to do is tap on the color you want to highlight! Depello makes it possible to create stunning and effectful grayscale images with just a tap. Depello is a photo editing tool which converts your images and photos into black and white but preserves and highlights a color of your choice using state of the art computer vision algorithms. Make that red apple stand out among all the green ones!

The user interface is easy to use with minimal controls for smooth navigating and pinch to zoom features etc. Want to create amazing looking photos with the tap of a finger? Look no further, Depello is the app for you! It’s the best and easiest colorsplash / colorpop / recolor tool in the App Store! WHY USE DEPELLO: • Color splash/Color pop any image and and start highlighting colors

• Pinch to zoom and just tap the color of your choice

• Peek and pop with full 3D-touch supports on app icon and in image album

• Stay creative on both iPhone and iPad, in portrait and landscape!

• Supports multitasking on iOS9 or later

• Tell the world about your latest creations on Instagram and Facebook

Download Depello – color splash photos