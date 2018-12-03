Verizon will launch a 5G Samsung phone in 2019

We’ve known for a while now that Samsung is going to make a 5G version of the Galaxy S10, set to launch in Korea and other markets where 5G coverage is set to go live in the coming months.

Recent reports further suggested that the 5G Galaxy S10 would have even better specs than the Galaxy S10+, which is going to be the most powerful 4G version of the Galaxy S10 lineup. Fast-forward to Monday, and now Verizon is announcing a partnership with Samsung for a 5G phone.



It’s not unusual to see carriers announce such partnerships with device makers. Just last week, Sprint revealed it’s working with HTC on a mobile hotspot. Before that, the same carrier said it inked a deal with LG for a 5G phone. Just like Sprint, Verizon didn’t reveal too many details about the 5G phone from Samsung. Is it the Galaxy S10? It’s too early to say, but some signs point in that direction.

Verizon did say that Samsung will use Qualcomm’s 5G tech in the upcoming phone. The companies will show off a proof of concept device at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui this week, featuring the Snapdragon X50 NR modem, antenna modules, integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end, and antenna elements, as well as Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon Mobile Platform flagship.

That Snapdragon Mobile flagship is none other than the successor to the Snapdragon 845 that powers this year’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9. Verizon did not reveal any details about the Samsung 5G phone that consumers will be able to buy in the first half of 2019, but it must be a flagship device, considering what it shared about the proof of concept handset. After all, the best way to demo everything you’ll be able to do over 5G is with a flagship handset.

As for Samsung, the Korean tech giant usually launches a single flagship phone in the first half of a calendar year. 2019 will be different, because Samsung already confirmed two flagship phones will launch in the first six months, including the foldable phone and the Galaxy S10. It seems totally plausible for Samsung to make a third flagship for Verizon as well — a device that would have no resemblance to the Galaxy S10.

Finally, a Bloomberg report a few days ago did say that Verizon and Samsung were negotiating on a deal to launch a 5G Galaxy S10 next year. Verizon will turn on its 5G mobile network in early 2019. Samsung, meanwhile, will unveil the Galaxy S10 lineup in February.