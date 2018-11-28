We’ve been swamped lately and haven’t had time to put together our posts covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. Enough of you have emailed at this point though, so we’re going to do our best to get back on track. You’ll find seven premium iOS apps in today’s roundup and they’re all free downloads for a limited time. Grab them while they’re free!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

CallRec Pro – IntCall

Normally $8.99.

CallRec allows you to record your iPhone calls, both incoming and outgoing calls. There are no limits on the number of calls you are making, the destination or the duration of the calls. To record your calls simply do the following:

– During a call press the home button and start CallRec.

– Press on the red record button.

– The conversation screen will appear again – click ‘Merge calls’ once enabled (may take a few seconds) That’s it! your call will be recorded. The call recordings are stored on our server and you can listen to them from the app or email a link so you can listen or download them from the web to your computer. The app interface shows all the recorded calls and allows you to:

-Play

-Email a link

-Change the title

-Delete. Note: In order for the app to work make sure you have a Caller ID and that your carrier supports 3-way (conference) calling.

When making the recoding another call is initiated and local call rates applies. Before using CallRec you should determine whether call recording is legal in your country or state.

CallRec disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for your use of the app.

Download CallRec Pro – IntCall

Rogue Cards

Normally $0.99.

Rogue Cards (Dungeon Cards) is an exciting mix of puzzle, card game and a classical roguelike. Each movement of your card creates a unique and challenging situation, a mini-puzzle which requires strategic thinking to solve, and solving all that puzzles rewards you with the sense of achievement that quickly becomes addictive. In this card roguelike, you move your character card about a field of nine cards. You have to clash your card with neighboring cards to move it. Monster cards and trap cards will decrease your card’s health, healing cards will… well, heal you, cards with gold will increase your game score and there are also many other cards with unique abilities and behaviors. The game is built with a classical roguelike formula: it is a turn-based dungeon crawler in a fantasy setting with selectable characters, procedurally generated dungeons, pixel art graphics and the permadeath. Choose one of the seven heroes, descend into the magical dungeon and slay hordes of monsters in quest of epic loot! Game features:

– easy to learn, hard to master

– no Internet connection required

– 3-15 minute game sessions

– easy one-hand control

– runs smoothly even on the older phones

– fresh game mechanics

– cute pixel art graphics

Download Rogue Cards

Easy Crossword Puzzle Pro

Normally $0.99.

Easy Crossword Puzzle Pro is an ultimate classic crossword application. It is easy, simple and entertaining. Features: •Easy and simple puzzles with easy to play small board.

•Enjoy the audio while playing.

•You can communicate and share the clue with friends by posting the clue in Facebook, Twitter or Email while playing.

•2 skill levels – Regular/Master are available.

•You can get hints, cheats and also search the Internet while playing the game.

•Select a preferred search engine and explore the net while playing.

•A simple clue space is provided. You can easily work with 1 or 2 clues at a time.

If you enjoy this puzzle please leave your valuable review in App Store.

Download Easy Crossword Puzzle Pro

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window would open. Pass the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous. How to play:

– Cut off the ropes to drop the orange.

– Collide with the green or red buttons to build rope.

– Collide with the buttons which containing arrows to change gravity direction.

– Move the red buttons in the board. Features:

1. 6 chapters, 48 levels, more soon.

2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available.

3. Provide ‘HINT’ for each level.

4. Support multi touch.

5. Awesome physics.

6. Game Center supported.

Download Gravity Orange 2

Monster Stunts: Extreme Stunt Truck Racing

Normally $1.99.

*****

Support Challenge Mode!

Challenge with the best player all over the world!

***** Monster Stunts – A stunt monster truck racing game. Drive the monster truck through the tracks as fast as you can to get rewards. Rotate 360 degrees to get more coins. Please be careful, don’t hit the ground, then would crash the monster trucks. Get more rewards to earn more coins. Unlock more monster trucks in shop. How to play:

* Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

* Tilt the device to control the monster trucks. Features:

* Extremely fast and addictive gameplay

* 70 levels with more to come

* 10 monster trucks with more to come

* Game Center support

* Rotate 360 degrees to get more coins

* Universal (support all iOS devices)

Download Monster Stunts: Extreme Stunt Truck Racing

btw – puzzle maze

Normally $0.99.

Engaing, innovative, minimal puzzle game with dozens of levels. The aim is simple: you need to move through the field and pickup all the circles. The problem is they are visible only on one of two colors – that’s why you should use toggles to switch the light. *** How to play *** The design is simple and there are different levels. A color line will enter in the field made of squares. The user needs to drag the line to collect the circles appear in that field. After collecting all the circles you need to exit from the field. After that, you will be on next level. You can also shift the line backward side. Gather all the circles and pass on next level. *** Features ***

• 88 unique levels

• Easy to play to refresh mind

• No target based labyrinth game

• Simple & user-friendly design

• You can mute sound & music in the setting option

• Labyrinth game with lots of different levels

• Relaxing sound and music Play btw and become great witness in the route game.

Download btw – puzzle maze

Art filters

Normally $0.99.

Great extension of photo editing capabilities on the mobile!

3D LUT filters allow you to achieve incredible results that cannot be achieved with standard color correction tools. • Complex color correction of photos with ready-to-use effects based on 3D LUT filters.

• You can apply effects directly in the Photos application, filters are available as an extension for editing.

• Import of the Custom Filters in “.cube” format via the Mail application, iTunes file sharing or Dropbox

• 15 preset filters. Additional filters are available via in-app download as free and paid packages Turn an ordinary photo into a work of art!

Download Art filters