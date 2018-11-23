Samsung insider says foldable Galaxy Flex phone could cost more than $2,000

Samsung’s first foldable Galaxy phone may be called Galaxy Flex or Samsung Flex, according to a rumor, although the simpler Galaxy F moniker has a certain appeal of its own. The phone should launch by March, although Samsung didn’t commit to any specific launch date when it unveiled the phone a few weeks ago.

One thing we are sure of is that the Galaxy Flex will be a lot more expensive than other premium phones. Months after a report claimed that the handset could cost as much as $2,000, a Samsung insider has now seemingly confirmed as much. In fact, it might cost even more than that in some markets.

A person that Gizmodo UK has verified works for Samsung said the phone will be “mega-expensive,” ranging between £1,500 ($1,925) and £2,000 ($2,565). It’s likely that Samsung will sell more than one model of the foldable phone, but the starting price may exceed the most expensive iPhone or Galaxy Note that you can buy right now.

The same source told Gizmodo UK that local carrier EE might have an exclusivity deal with Samsung for the phone. EE will offer the Galaxy Flex on contract and SIM-free, with Samsung also expected to sell the handset online in the region contract-free.

EE customers excited about foldable phones will be able to pay for the handset in monthly installments. Everyone else will have to switch to EE for the phone if Samsung doesn’t include the handset in the Samsung Upgrade Programme that lets you pay 10% of the price upfront and the remaining balance divided in 24 mostly installments. Samsung’s plan will also let you upgrade to a new device in 12 months. And Samsung is expected to make a new foldable handset every year going forward. Given how expensive the Galaxy Flex will be, it would make sense for Samsung to add it to its smartphone upgrade program.

Samsung did not confirm the phone’s price, but did tell Gizmodo that “the foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets,” adding that it’s “currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least 1 million units to be produced.”