Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means November is nearly over. In other words, the holiday season is finally upon us, which means plenty of travel and traffic and staying at your parents’ house. The holidays also feature plenty of downtime, and what better way to spend it than with a warm TV screen?

As busy as November was for Netflix, December might be even more packed, especially when it comes to licensed movies. The Big Lebowski, District 9, The Theory of Everything, Shaun of the Dead, and even Avengers: Infinity War are all joining the streaming service next month. They will be flanked by plenty of originals, like ROMA, Fuller House: Season 4, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special, and a new season of Travelers.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of December below:

Streaming December 1st

  • 8 Mile
  • Astro Boy
  • BattleNETFLIX FILM
  • Bride of Chucky
  • Christine
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Crossroads: One Two JagaNETFLIX FILM
  • Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • Hellboy
  • Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
  • Meet Joe Black
  • Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • My Bloody Valentine
  • Next Friday
  • Reindeer Games
  • Seven Pounds
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Terminator Salvation
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
  • The Last Dragon
  • The Man Who Knew Too Little

Streaming December 2nd

  • The Lobster

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

  • District 9

Streaming December 6th

  • Happy!: Season 1

Streaming December 7th

Streaming December 9th

  • Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Streaming December 10th

  • Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Streaming December 11th

Streaming December 12th

Streaming December 13th

Streaming December 14th

Streaming December 16th

Streaming December 18th

Streaming December 21st

Streaming December 24th

Streaming December 25th

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
  • Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Streaming December 26th

Streaming December 28th

Streaming December 30th

  • The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Streaming December 31st

  • The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in December below:

