Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means November is nearly over. In other words, the holiday season is finally upon us, which means plenty of travel and traffic and staying at your parents’ house. The holidays also feature plenty of downtime, and what better way to spend it than with a warm TV screen?
As busy as November was for Netflix, December might be even more packed, especially when it comes to licensed movies. The Big Lebowski, District 9, The Theory of Everything, Shaun of the Dead, and even Avengers: Infinity War are all joining the streaming service next month. They will be flanked by plenty of originals, like ROMA, Fuller House: Season 4, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special, and a new season of Travelers.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of December below:
Streaming December 1st
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle— NETFLIX FILM
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga— NETFLIX FILM
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Streaming December 2nd
- The Lobster
Streaming December 3rd
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 4th
- District 9
Streaming December 6th
- Happy!: Season 1
Streaming December 7th
- 5 Star Christmas— NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dogs of Berlin— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dumplin’— NETFLIX FILM
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle— NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It! Holiday!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pine Gap— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The American Meme— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 9th
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Streaming December 10th
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Streaming December 11th
- Vir Das: Losing It— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 12th
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Out of Many, One— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 13th
- Wanted: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 14th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the Real Narcos— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ROMA— NETFLIX FILM
- Sunderland Til I Die— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Fix— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Innocent Man— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tidelands— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 16th
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Theory of Everything
Streaming December 18th
- Baki— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 21st
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 7 Days Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Back With the Ex— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bad Seeds— NETFLIX FILM
- Bird Box— NETFLIX FILM
- Derry Girls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Perfume— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sirius the Jaeger— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski— NETFLIX FILM
- Tales by Light: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 24th
- Hi Score Girl— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Magicians: Season 3
Streaming December 25th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
Streaming December 26th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YOU
Streaming December 28th
- Instant Hotel— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La noche de 12 años— NETFLIX FILM
- Selection Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When Angels Sleep— NETFLIX FILM
- Yummy Mummies— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 30th
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Streaming December 31st
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Coming in December
- Watership Down: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in December below: