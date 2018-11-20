Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means November is nearly over. In other words, the holiday season is finally upon us, which means plenty of travel and traffic and staying at your parents’ house. The holidays also feature plenty of downtime, and what better way to spend it than with a warm TV screen?

As busy as November was for Netflix, December might be even more packed, especially when it comes to licensed movies. The Big Lebowski, District 9, The Theory of Everything, Shaun of the Dead, and even Avengers: Infinity War are all joining the streaming service next month. They will be flanked by plenty of originals, like ROMA, Fuller House: Season 4, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special, and a new season of Travelers.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of December below:

Streaming December 1st

8 Mile

Astro Boy



Battle — NETFLIX FILM

Bride of Chucky



Christine



Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs



Crossroads: One Two Jaga — NETFLIX FILM



Friday



Friday After Next



Hellboy



Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1



Meet Joe Black



Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



My Bloody Valentine



Next Friday



Reindeer Games



Seven Pounds



Shaun of the Dead



Terminator Salvation



The Big Lebowski



The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon



The Man Who Knew Too Little

Streaming December 2nd

The Lobster

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

District 9

Streaming December 6th

Happy!: Season 1

Streaming December 7th

Streaming December 9th

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Streaming December 10th

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Streaming December 11th

Vir Das: Losing It— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 12th

Streaming December 13th

Wanted: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 14th

Streaming December 16th

Baby Mama



Kill the Messenger



One Day



Springsteen on Broadway — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Theory of Everything

Streaming December 18th

Streaming December 21st

Streaming December 24th

Hi Score Girl — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magicians: Season 3

Streaming December 25th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11



Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Streaming December 26th

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YOU

Streaming December 28th

Streaming December 30th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Streaming December 31st

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

Watership Down: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in December below: