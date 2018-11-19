Steve Carell’s ‘SNL’ monologue is as close as we will ever get to an ‘Office’ reunion

Ever since NBC’s The Office went off the air in 2013, fans of the show have been clamoring for a reunion, a reboot, or a new season of the beloved sitcom. Some of the actors have suggested that they would be game for a new story set in the Office universe in recent years, including John Krasinski (Jim Halpert) in an interview or two, but there haven’t been any signs of this dream actually becoming a reality from NBC or creator Greg Daniels.

That is, until this past weekend, when Steve Carell hosted Saturday Night Live. In the middle of his monologue, Carell was interrupted by a fan in the audience who asked him about doing an Office reboot. He politely explained that while he loved the experience and the people he worked with, he didn’t think it was a great idea.

Unfortunately for Carell, the random audience member wasn’t the only one who wanted to know if he would star in a reboot of the show, as Kenan Thompson then asked the same question. And then his Office co-stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, and Jenna Fischer all showed up to express their desire to return to The Office, which, as they explain, would net them a great deal of money. Plus, Carell wouldn’t have to do “all those sad movies anymore.”

It may have been a joke for an SNL monologue, but it does seem like Steve Carell remains completely uninterested in reprising his role as Dunder Mifflin regional manager Michael Scott any time soon. That said, NBC still has the rights to the show if the network does want to reboot it, even if the original cast isn’t involved.