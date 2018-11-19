Sprint’s Black Friday deals include discounts on several popular smartphones

Sprint has joined the parade of retailers rolling out their deals and offers ahead of Black Friday this year, and the nation’s fourth-largest wireless service provider has a few discounts worth paying attention to, especially if you’re in the market for a new smartphone.

For starters, you can get a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 for $5, $10 and $20 a month, respectively, through the Sprint Flex lease program. As pointed out by the folks over at Phone Arena, those phones won’t be yours at the end of the 18-month Flex term, “but you will be able to own them in exchange for an additional fee, (you can) choose to upgrade to a newer and better handset, or continue your lease.” Even so, that deal means you’re still saving as much as $28 every month thanks to bill credits.

Among Sprint’s other offers, if you lease an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max or iPhone X, you can get a second one for free. (More details on that deal are available here). Additionally, when you lease an LG V40 ThinQ for $20 per month with the Sprint Flex lease, you can get a free LG 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, valued at $499.99.

Phone Arena continues: “Apple’s aging but extremely popular iPhone 7 is probably Sprint’s top bargain this Black Friday, fetching a measly $4.17 a month on a straightforward device payment plan, which means you’re looking at a grand total of $99.99 to own this robust iOS handset. The sixth-generation iPad is also $99.99… with a separate iPhone lease, and last but surely not least, both new and upgrading Sprint customers are eligible for a cool $100 Apple Watch Series 4 discount. There’s truly something for everyone here.”

You can check out details and pricing related to all of Sprint’s holiday offers by heading over to their deal site here.