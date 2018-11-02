Before you slip away into the weekend, we’ve got one last roundup for you to check out that’s packed full of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. There are eight different apps and games on today’s list, and they’re all free for a limited time only. Definitely download them while you can.

Breathe Pro

Normally $1.99.

Breathe Pro is a science backed professional breathing training course, your guided way to relaxation. Breathe in and out to relax and to become calm with gorgeous scenes from around the world. It is a beautifully and easy breathing training course, and the app measures your stress level with the camera while breathing. The 7 most important things Breathe Pro is good for: 1. Instant stress relief

2. Reducing anxiety

3. Better sleep

4. Lower the risk of burnout syndrome

5. Preventing cardiovascular diseases

6. Improving Heart Rate Variability

7. Reducing migraine Features + A research-backed 28 Day Breathing Training Program

+ Breathing training cycle from 5:5 to 2:8 seconds

+ You may repeat the training as often you want

+ Measurement of your stress resistance level during the training

+ Tracks your improvements

+ Takes you on a mindful journey around the globe

+ Let send you post cards from around the world How does the measurement work? The measurement and tracking of the Heart Rate Variability with the smartphone camera while you are breathing gives an medically proven indication of how good your stress resistance is.

On a day to day basis, improve your breathing techniques and gain a much better Heart Rate Variability to avoid burnout and stress related cardiovascular diseases. Technical issues:

We are detecting the heart rate variability with the smartphone camera. For better precision we are supporting only iPhones with 120fps and more, all models of series 6, 7, 8, X

iPads are not supported due the lack of an LED.

Tile Rider

Normally $3.99.

Tile Rider is a single-player game where you control a small car, which is equipped with a weapon and a magnet gadget. Navigate each level of the virtual world from start to finish solving puzzles and outsmarting enemies. “Smart game with bad art” IndieCade

“Drive with caution” Pocket Gamer

“Really mega fun and totally cool” Happy gamer Features:

– 35 unique story-driven levels

– Physics gameplay

– Smart AI

– Zombie-cars

– Atmospheric soundtrack

– No In-App Purchases and no Internet connection required to play

Maze Zen

Normally $3.99.

Play Maze Zen to chill and ponder. Explore circular mazes to find your center and reflect on a meditation. Create your own puzzle journey and meditation in a elegantly designed puzzle and quote creator to share your creation permanently with the community. Travel through community mazes to experience the mystery of creation and wisdom of the masses. Color your experience using pinch or Digital Crown. Become a Zen Master by blinding yourself to color before starting a journey to your center. Play, think, chill and create in Maze Zen.

Sudoku Pro Edition

Normally $2.99.

Sudoku Pro Edition

Originally called Number Place is a logic-based combinatorial number-placement puzzle. The objective is to fill a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, each row, and each of the nine 3×3 sub-grids that compose the grid contains all of the digits from 1 to 9. The puzzle setter provides a partially completed grid, which for a well-posed puzzle has a unique solution. This App contain 4 packs of Sudoku, classical, colors, brands and letters

Feelca D

Normally $0.99.

Feelca Daylight adds a little warmth to your life. Select between a 24 or 36 exposure film and then take a picture to gain the photo qualities of a film camera. The app also delivers the full experience of using a film camera from shooting pictures to printing photos. Also, feelca adds more sense of the depths to your photos. Your films are organized and you can add short titles or captions to your polaroid-like photos for easy sharing with your friends. ‘Feelca D’ does not include complicated operations such as editing and post-correction. By tilting the Manual Focus Dial, capture the subject and space which differs according to light. You might lose focus or the photo might shake, but there is a beauty in themselves. Like the past film cameras, taking careful look at the surroundings and taking each shots carefully would bring you the special experiences and sensational outcomes. Its own DAYLIGHT film shows its great performance at the place outdoors or where light shines. Take a shot with the depth-bringing DAYLIGHT film and share it with simple memo. Lastly, the film administrating mode of Feelca helps you store the precious pictures. • Tap the Shutter button to take a photo ( Long press for timer )

• Give the photo a title or leave a short comment

• Share your memorable photos with a short message

• Obtain superb results for outdoors or places where sunlight is available

Top Bike

Normally $1.99.

Top Bike – A stunt bike racing game. Drive the bike through the tracks as fast as you can to get rewards. Rotate 360 degrees to get more coins. Get more rewards to earn more coins. Unlock bikes in shop. How to play:

* Press left screen to break

* Press right screen to go

* Tilt the device to control the bikes Features:

* Extremely fast and addictive gameplay

* 70 levels with more to come

* 10 bikes with more to come

* Game Center support

* Rotate 360 degrees to get more coins

* Universal (support all iOS devices)

Abzorb

Normally $0.99.

Abzorb is a tilt game about consuming orbs by inching as close as you can to them without touching. By tilting your mobile device, collect blue orbs as fast as you can while evading the time-stealing reds. Master 80 challenging levels and unlock new color schemes with the stars you earn along the way. There’s also a Daily Challenge, offering up a unique combo of 5 levels for you to conquer, everyday! You’ll also get to impress your friends and enrage your enemies with 10 different Game Center leaderboards! Have fun, and please leave a review!

Color Accent

Normally $0.99.

Color Accent lets you add accent effect (also known as splash or highlight effect) to your photos in seconds. Simply tap to select colors to keep and make rest of your photo Black and White. FEATURES • Powerful image processing engine Easily pick accent / splash colors to highlight

Pick unlimited number of accent / splash colors • Beautiful and simple user interface Magnifying glass lets you easily pick precise colors

Paint on photos to remove or add colors • Change Hue and Saturation for accent colors

• Film-inspired filters and presets

• Full resolution support

• Universal app

