The iPhone XR is sold out ahead of its release on Friday

Apple started taking iPhone XR preorders on Friday, and the T-Mobile 128GB yellow version sold out in a few minutes, with shipping estimate falling to 1-2 weeks. In the hours and days that followed, other iPhone XR versions sold out, but buyers were still able to purchase an iPhone XR with an October 26th delivery date over the weekend. However, with just days to go until Apple’s most anticipated new phone of the year launches in stores, the iPhone XR is now sold out.

In-store pickup isn’t available either in the US, MacRumors reported late on Monday, and your best bet on scoring an iPhone XR on launch day is going to an Apple Store near you and hope there’s enough stock of your desired iPhone XR version.

A research note from Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo on Monday said that the iPhone XR is already selling better than the iPhone 8 during preorders, even though the iPhone XR did not sell out during the weekend.

Last year, the iPhone 8 phones launched in late September, with the iPhone X preorder kicking off a month later. Many people may have held out for the iPhone X, which was sold out on the first day of preorders. Apple had issues meeting iPhone X demand through Christmas.

A few weeks ago, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sold out on the first day of, but both devices are in stock right now.

The iPhone XR comes in three capacity options, including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, and six color options, including black, white, blue, yellow, coral, and red — prices start at $749 and go up to $899.

Apple isn’t selling an unlocked version of the iPhone XR at this time, but you can always get a Verizon phone and then have it unlocked after activation. Comparatively, SIM-free iPhone XS and XS Max versions are in stock at Apple stores.