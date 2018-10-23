Top Apple insider hints at first refresh of the iPad mini in years, along with new AirPods and AirPower

Ahead of Apple’s next media event in New York set for Tuesday, we were already anticipating big announcements to include two brand new iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors. Now, a top Apple insider is out with some additional hardware predictions, which include the company’s first fresh of the iPad mini in years, as well as new AirPods and the launch of the AirPower, which has been delayed repeatedly.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is going to launch a new version of the iPad mini that sports an upgraded processors and lower-cost panel. That comes via MacRumors, which reports that Kuo isn’t sure if Apple will unveil it during the media event next week or wait to launch it sometime later in the year — or even early next year. “But if an updated model is in the works, it makes sense for it to launch alongside the iPad Pro.”

Kuo doesn’t know when Apple will launch new AirPods or the AirPower, but he suspects it will either be later in the fourth quarter or early next year. Again, per MacRumors: “It’s possible that if Apple is planning on debuting the AirPower before the end of 2018 as promised, it could be mentioned at the October event, but Kuo doesn’t say either way. The AirPower, first unveiled in September 2017, is meant to charge three devices at once, including an iPhone, the AirPods, and the Apple Watch, but it’s been delayed for several months now.”

That report goes on to suggest that we’ll see an upgraded wireless charging case for AirPods that will work with the AirPower.

Among other hardware announcements, meanwhile, Kuo is expecting two new iPad Pro models that will feature USB-C, better displays, plus a new design given to the companion Apple Pencil. The new iPad Pros are also expected to come with edge-to-edge screens, no Home button and utilize Face ID. Finally, we’re also looking for a few Mac updates next week, MacRumors adds, including news about upgraded processors and a new low-cost notebook, along with updates to the MacBook, Mac mini and iMac.

Tuesday’s event is set to kick off at 10 a.m. Eastern at the Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. Apple will live stream it at Apple.com, as well as through the Events app on the Apple TV.