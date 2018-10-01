OnePlus 6T is getting its own headphone jack dongle, a new leak says

OnePlus will soon unveil its second flagship phone of 2018, but the company already announced two of the phone’s most important features. First of all, the fingerprint sensor is going behind the screen, a move that will improve battery life on the phone by allowing OnePlus to use a bigger battery. Secondly, the handset will be OnePlus’ first handset that will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. But a new leak tells us that OnePlus has a bunch of solutions for your future headphone jack problem, including an affordable dongle.

It’s customary for smartphone makers to launch audio dongles as well as new headphones when removing the 3.5mm audio port. OnePlus will do precisely the same thing as various rivals, MySmartPrice reports.

The tech site got a hold of an accessory list for the phone which includes two new products for that missing headphone jack, including the USB-C Bullets Earphones and a USB-C to 3.5mm Jack Adapter Cable.

Image Source: MySmartPrice

The USB-C Bullets Earphones will cost €19.95, just like the OnePlus Bullets (V2), while the adapter will cost €8.95. In other words, transitioning your audio experience from 3.5mm to USB-C shouldn’t be too pricey, if you still prefer wired over wireless headphones. These prices will likely convert to $19.95 and $8.95 in the US.

Additionally, the list above also lists various case options for the OnePlus 6T, priced between €26.95 and €31.95.

It’s unclear whether OnePlus will bundle the new headphones or audio adapter with the phone, considering that OnePlus phones usually ship only with chargers in the box. You should also remember that OnePlus already sells wireless headphones of its own, and is rumored to launch a new generation alongside the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T is supposed to be unveiled on October 17th and should hit stores in the weeks after that.