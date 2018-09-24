One more beloved Avengers character is confirmed to have survived ‘Infinity War’

Still worried about the fates of your favorite Avengers characters? Well, we have more good news for you. We have evidence that suggests yet another character survived Infinity War and will live to fight another day, and the news comes straight from the actor who plays him. Another possible explanation is that thanks to time travel, we’ll see this character again in Avengers 4 scenes. Either way, this fan-favorite character isn’t dead. But that might not necessarily be a good thing, according to a new fan theory based on this particular revelation.

Benedict Wong, who plays — wait for it — Wong in Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity War posted this image on Instagram a few days ago:

The caption is hilarious, as Wong suggests that they’re going deep into his brain to erase spoilers.

Happy to be filming @avengers 4.But the cleaning of spoilers is a bit much!🤫 👨🏿‍🎤

Wong appeared early in Infinity War and we never found out whether or not he survived Thanos’s snap. The fact that he’s part of the reshoots indicates that he either survived the snap, or he’s present in those time traveling stories that we expect from Avengers 4. But the fact that he’s wearing some sort of special prosthetic prompted people on Reddit and Instagram to wonder whether Wong is actually a Skrull in disguise.

Who are the Skrulls? Well, they’re that shape-shifting alien race that’s going to fight Captain Marvel in the coming Captain Marvel movie.

The Skrulls have infiltrated humanity in some Marvel storylines, and some of the Avengers are Skrulls. With the introduction of the Skrulls, the MCU is going to get a brand new enemy to fight, one that may have been lying dormant for years. But it’s too early to tell whether they’ll use the Secret Invasion plotline in future Avengers movies.

It seems unlikely for Marvel to decide all of a sudden that some of our favorite superheroes were villains in disguise. But supporting characters like Wong? Well, they could certainly end up being Skrulls. But the only way to find out that a person is a Skrull in disguise is for that character to die, at which point he or she would revert to Skrull form. So if Wong is a Skrull, he might die in Avengers 4 so that we can all witness the invasion.