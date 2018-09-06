Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and if you missed it you can actually still download a few of those apps for free. We’ve got seven fresh freebies for you to check out on Thursday though, and you’ll find them all listed below.

PadKeys – Number Keyboard

iPad typing without tears, and now on iPhone too! When it comes to on-screen keyboards, bigger IS different, and PadKeys is built to take advantage of the larger screen size on tablets and modern phones. Stay with the flow when it’s time to type a number or symbol or you need to move around, because the needed keys are right there in the main layout. And we use the full width, not just the middle, to display word suggestions. Ergonomics aren’t sacrificed either. The main keys are big enough to type fast, and autocorrect is fine-tuned for catching common finger misses. You’ll find using PadKeys is almost like having a full bluetooth keyboard — without the weight and bulk! • Numbers and punctuation in one layout, where your fingers remember.

• Swipe input (trace words with your finger).

• Cursor keys for easy, precise movement by letter or word.

• Dedicated keys for accented characters in your language.

• Option layout for typing other symbols and accented characters.

• Full autocorrect in your language, showing more than three words.

• “Short” layout (on iPad) for more screen visibility in landscape orientation. Languages / layouts supported: English (US and British / UK), Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French (France and Canada), German, Italian, Norwegian (Bokmål), Portuguese (Portugal and Brazil), Spanish, and Swedish.

Ted’s Mower

Mowing grass arcade style! Mow grass and dodge angry neighbours in Ted’s Mower. With your trusted stolen mower you set off to mow every garden in Bovverstreet while dodging the brothers Ted, Ned and Zed, your dog Bobby and the neighbours. Your goal is to mow 20 different gardens, which each contain three different challenges requiring different strategies. By earning stars the player can unlock new mowers and levels. Three different difficulty settings make this game suitable for beginners and hardcore gamers alike. Unlike most games, Ted’s Mower has a linear level difficulty, which means you do not have to play for hours before encountering a challenge.

Buttery Smooth Video Camera

Created by a Primetime Emmy® award-winning software engineer, the Buttery Smooth Video Camera delivers broadcast-quality results without massive complexity. Previously, pro camera apps required the knowledge of a film degree, and the hands of a contortionist. Buttery changes all that with Operator-Assist™ technology. Cinematic zoom provides natural pulls with a single tap. Real-time level and horizon overlays mean you’ll never have tilted videos again. We obsessed for hundreds of hours to make Buttery powerful, yet simple. – Record easily outdoors with large controls, and readable text.

– Turn location tagging on or off anytime. Your choice.

– Know how much record time is available as you select frame rate, resolution and camera.

– Consume less power than other camera apps, so you can record more and worry less. Get full manual control of exposure, color and focus with freeze lock to prevent mistakes during recording. Buttery’s comparison meter even shows you the difference between your current manual exposure settings and what the automatic settings would have been. Got a DJI OSMO Mobile gimbal? So do we. It’s fully integrated into Buttery, with record start/stop, take a photo, current battery level and gimbal status overlays. Grab a $6 bluetooth remote shutter, and avoid bumps caused by tapping the screen. Start/stop recording, zoom in/out, or take a photo without touching your device. Everything you need is close, without clunky app-switching. Play, scrub and inspect your videos, and mark favorites. The easy-to-view battery level, clock, screen brightness and rotation lock are all a single tap away. There’s no catches, no in-app purchases. Just Buttery goodness.

RIPNDIP STICKERS

RIPNDIP IS THE GOAT OF IMESSAGE STICKERS Over 60 high quality animated stickers!

MuseScore: sheet music

FIND AND PLAY SHEET MUSIC WITH MUSESCORE • browse scores on MuseScore.com — one of the largest sheet music collections

• more than 700K pieces of free sheet music

• add scores to Favorites

• view and play your favorite sheet music — both online and offline

• convenient sheet music search

• constantly updated catalog with new scores submitted daily by MuseScore.com users

• unlock MuseScore Pro member benefits for mobile app and desktop versions of MuseScore.com LARGE SHEET MUSIC ARCHIVE One of the largest catalogs of sheet music, where you can find you favorite scores by instrument (piano, trumpet, violin, percussion, flute, etc.) and listen to them ADD TO FAVORITES Add the scores you like to Favorites to quickly access them SONGBOOK Download scores and access them offline anywhere you go WITH MUSESCORE YOU CAN: • view and play sheet music

• set the tempo and transpose

• set the volume and visibility of each instrument in every score with the Mixer tool

• share your favorite sheet music with your friends and fans

• export sheet music to PDF

• use metronome

• loop any part of a song with the Loop tool FAQ Q Can I notate music with this app?

A No, you can not. To notate music, use the free notation software available on musescore.org Q Can I open my own .mscz files with this app?

A You can open files from email, Dropbox, websites etc…

Tweety Pro Widgets for Twitter

View your Twitter timeline, mentions, messages and even lists on the lock screen or inside any app to quickly get updated about the world around you with Tweety. Tweety adds a Twitter widget to your Notification Center so you no longer need to quit the app you’re using or even unlock your device to check your Twitter feed. You can even favorite, re-tweet or open the tweet in the default Twitter app/Tweetbot/Twitterrific right from the widget! With Tweety you can see recent news, facts, quotes, mentions and everything on Twitter without even the need to unlock your device or quit the game/app you’re using.

Buddy Vampire

Be pals with a vampire! Your Buddy Vampire has been stuck in a coffin for a long time, and is in need of a friend. Provide care by Brushing their fangs, Feeding them blood, Showering, and playing Mini-Games. Give your vampire a cool outfit & hairstyle! Decorate the perfect home! Earn powerful abilities like Levitation! Your very own vampire friend for all eternity, and for free! • BEFRIEND your vampire by calling them out of the coffin (choose between Girl or Boy)!

• FEED them with Blood Vials to satisfy their vampiric hunger!

• BRUSH their fangs to maintain good dental hygiene!

• BATHE your vampire by helping it out in the Shower (no peeking)!

• DRESS them in dozens of possible Clothing combinations!

• STYLE their hair by choosing the right Cut, then Dye it a wicked color!

• DECORATE your castle with cool Carpet, Paintings, Wallpaper, Rugs, and more!

• EVOLVE over time and earn powers like Levitation! (The rest are a secret. Play to find out!)

• PLAY the Piano (try to mimic the Owl’s daily tune)!

• CATCH and earn Bats outside the castle! MINI GAMES!

Have a blast in the castle Arcade! Earn Bats to buy items for your Buddy Vampire, climb the Leaderboards, and unlock Achievements in these fun games: • THE BLOCKING DEAD

– Destroy all Zombies and save the Brains in this addictive Physics Puzzle Game!

• NIGHT DEFENDER

– Defend the night as a heroic Gargoyle in this challenging Top-Down Shooter!

• CHUBBY BAT

– Overweight bats can fly, too! Help Chubby Bat fly far in this funny Side-Scroller!

• THE WOLF GAME

– The Wolf wants to know what that thing in the sky is. Help him find out in this adorable Infinite Jumper!

• JUKEBOX

– Choose your favorite tune from a list of tracks and fill your castle with some vampire-inspired music! All of this and more for FREE! Your Buddy Vampire is waiting for you.

