Tape Measure PRO

Tape Measure PRO

Tape Measure PRO provides you with the quickest way to measure any distance. Simply move your phone from one point to another and app would display the distance between them. No additional devices needed. Tape Measure PRO uses built-in sensors like accelerometers and gyroscopes to calculate precisely how far you have moved your device which makes it ideal for length, width or height of objects measurement as well as internal room dimensions and much more. Features:

– Measures distances from 20cm to 100m (8” to 300ft) quickly and easily

– Displays in metric or imperial units

– Save & store your measurements in the app

– Get access to them while shopping furniture, visiting construction site and much more

Bouncey!

All in-app purchases for character upgrades are currently free.

Bouncey! is a fun filled ball bouncing game. Tap to make the ball dive and bounce on the platforms, attempting to achieve a high score. Collect gems to boost your score and beware of the platforms as they appear in various sizes and colours. Some may even through a surprise! – 5 playable characters (1 free, 4 iAP)

– Changing worlds as you progress through.

– Worldwide leaderboard.

– Social sharing to challenge friends.

Heart Rate PRO

Heart Rate PRO

Turn your iPhone into genuine heart rate monitor with Heart Rate PRO app!

Your heart rate is the best way to determine your physical or mental condition. Heart Rate PRO will show you how fast your heart is beating at any moment, wherever you are.

No extra devices needed, no chest strap. Just you and your iPhone or iPad. Measure your heart rate:

– when resting

– before activities

– during workout

– after a training session How does it work? It’s easier than you think!

1. Place lightly and hold your finger against the back camera lens and flashlight:

– do not press too hard, do not use with cold fingers (these may negatively affect your results)

– when using a device without a flashlight, be sure to use in a well-lit area (bright daylight) 2. Remain calm and try not to move too much during the measurement. Your Heart Rate result will appear shortly! Download Heart Rate PRO app today, check your heart rate regularly, stay healthy! —

NOTE: Works best with devices equipped with flash. When using the device without flash the app has to be used in good lighting. Place your fingertip on the camera (make sure it completely covers the camera lens & flash light). Press gently, make sure that your fingers are not cold (these may reduces blood flow in your finger and affects result). WARNING: This is not a medical product. This app is for recreational use only.

WeCard&business card scanner

Normally $0.99.

WeCard reads and saves your business cards, remembering everyone you meet for business. It is the perfect fit for those who have lots of business cards. * Must-Have Apps for Salespeople – The Wall Street Journal

* The best OCR scanner for business card – Wired

* The business cards just jump into your phones. It’s that easy to use! – CNC The best Business card scanning app,download over 100 million users. Besides, it has unique functions different from other software of the kind:

Identify cards instantly and save them to contacts fast;

Add photos, image-texts and remarks for cards;

Totally local identification and no need for linked network; ensure absolute safety of data Recognize languages:

English,French,German,Italian,Spanish,Portuguese,Swedish,Finnish Danish,Simplified Chinesee,Traditional Chinese. [Our suggestions]

For the best result, please ensure the photos

The clearer, the better. (Please shoot in well-lit places and try not to shake in photo shooting)

The bigger the photo is, the better (Please align the card to the reminder frame in photo shooting )

Place the photo above the cards and try to keep parallel direction

iPicBox – Safe Photo Vault

Normally $0.99.

If you have any question, issue or advice on app, please contact us: jerrium@qq.com.

The Best and Most Private Photo App for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch.

Millions of people trust iPicBox to keep their photos hidden. If you like picture, if you are addicted to collecting pictures, if you have some privacies, and would like to show off, yeah~That is it! Got it! ******Main Features******

—Share to Facebook, Twitter, QQ, QZone, WeChat, WeChatTimeLine, Camera Roll, Email, Copy, SMS

—3D touch ( 6s, 6s plus)

—How-To-Use pages

—Touch ID for locking single folder and image

—Support iOS9

—Share to Facebook, Twitter

—Gorgeous themes that are changed by heart

—Folder cover that is splendid

—Unlimited folders that permit you to sort pictures

—Unique tree view of folders that is clear at a glance

—Unique split mode that shows tree view and list view at the same time

—Press to download picture easily

—Quick capturing as you need

—Import albums that have huge amount of pictures

—Search pictures you want and locate the position

—Lock pictures and privacies will not be touched

—Batch operations that make you better efficiency

—All kinds of gestures that make you natural

—Smooth basic operations including Add, Del, Edit, Move

—Trash box that gives you a chance to go back

Speed Radar Gun PRO

Speed Radar Gun PRO

Is car moving too fast? Now you have the tool to find out!

Turn your device into a Radar Speed Gun! Measure speed of an approaching vehicle easily! All you need to do is:

1. Point your device’s camera toward the approaching vehicle

2. Aim between the headlights & wait for measurement to begin

3. Save the result at any moment by pressing “Save” button Have fun!

Magnifying Glass PRO

Magnifying Glass PRO

People keep forgetting their glasses. It happens all the time. Magnifying Glass PRO. is a pocket magnifier app that helps users to see small things without the glasses.

Have your ever forgotten your eyeglasses? Are you tired struggling to read a book or a tiny restaurant menu?

Magnifying Glass PRO. app solves all these problems once and for all! Easily changed that tiny blurry text into clear and readable text with zoom and flashlight built-in features. Use Magnifying Glass PRO. to:

– Read text written with small font like: menu, drug information, instruction manuals;

– See better & more details in small objects

– Magnifying and capturing small images Features:

– big zoom

– built-in restaurant TIPs calculator with easy splitting option

– picture freeze feature

– elegant design

