There’s time for one more roundup before you slip away into the weekend, so we’ve got six fresh paid iPhone and iPad apps for you that are all on sale for free right now. There are a few useful apps on today’s list as well as some fun games, so don’t miss out.

Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Normally $2.99.

The easiest and best way to manage your shopping lists on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Preloaded with over 330 top used food items in this ultimate food list database. Or you can add your own custom grocery items so that you can create personalized lists quickly and accurately. All products are saved locally to your phone so there is no need for an internet connection. There is also the ability to share your lists via text, email or messenger app with the touch of a button. Keep family members in the loop and share easily with everyone. Beautifully designed and made for quick access. Perfect for grocery or shopping lists, ensures that you will never miss an item on your shopping list again. Saves you: * Time: a well-planned list updated in real time saves precious minutes and hours in a store. * Money: when you know what to buy you’re safe from spontaneous purchases and waste. * Zen – you will be happier without the frustration caused by double purchases or forgotten items * Environment: paper shopping lists are made of trees. Our list is made of code which is environmentally friendly. Bring your shopping list to the next level and make shopping a whole lot easier. Shopping How much is your time worth? Save money, time and energy with the Shopping List Pro app.

Run In Crowd

Normally $0.99.

“Run In Crowd” is a indie game where you race alongside other players in a new world each day. Tap to jump and double-jump. Longer you tap, higher your runner jumps. Avoid obstacles and try to run longer distance than other. Features:

* Multiplayer – you race alongside other players

* Level generation – you run in a new world each day

* Simple and addictive gameplay with simple controls

* Achievements

Extreme Week Calendar

Normally $1.99.

Light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a 7 day week view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar. Use it as a great week calendar, or as a trial to see the quality of our advanced Extreme Calendar and Extreme Agenda solutions. Once you are ready you can easily upgrade to the more advanced products from within the app. Features Include: Great Calendaring

• Powerful Week and Timeline Day with inline editing.

• Uses and expands on your native calendar data.

• Sync like you would with the default calendar(Google, iCloud, Exchange).

• Advanced repeating event options.

• Move/Copy Events

• Event Templates

• Email Events

• Show events on Facebook

• Military time, ISO week, and week start options.

• Uses time bars and icons to keep you informed at a glance

• Filter events based on iCal calendars.

• Almost 200 professional icons to mark your events Power and Flexibility

• Universal Support

• TextExpander Support

• Portrait and Landscape Support.

• Retina Display Support.

• Background and color theme choices.

• Help System • Easily upgraded to Extreme Calendar or Extreme Agenda Planner

Drop Flop!

Normally $0.99.

Test your finger reflex skills in this screen tapping, ball dropping good time! Game play is easy to learn, hard to put down

– Tap the screen to drop a ball

– Time your taps to catch each ball

– No time limit Fast and smooth, perfect for all sorts of occasions, you can drop a flop at school, on the toilet, in your bed, at work, there’s no limit to where you can Drop Flop!

Featured of Wallpapers & Cool Backgrounds App

Normally $2.99.

The Featured Collection of more than 500k HD Wallpapers created by users for the year in Top Chart app, download for Free! Every day we aggregate Wallpapers and generate the 7 unique collections. Also we have created more than 350 categories for easy search, and the ones’ total amount is growing every day! Try to scroll to the end of the list :) The troubles are stopping, when the Featured App open!

Whim – Dating, Not Texting

Normally $4.99.

Created by a Stanford grad and former OkCupid Labs employee, Whim is a free mobile dating app that eliminates endless messaging and sends users on real-life dates instead. We’ve made going from phone to date delightful, seamless, and magical. Whim is all about authenticity and meeting up in real life. Spending time with someone in person is the best and only way to see if there’s chemistry! “Forget rummaging through in-depth profiles and messaging back and forth. If two people are interested in each other, they’re going on a date.” – The L.A. Times “Whim skips the whole messaging shenanigans to get you on more dates more efficiently and effectively.” – Examiner “For the uncoupled among us who’d rather gaze into some pretty eyes than a busted-up iPhone” – The Boston Globe Whim sets up actual dates for you over the next seven nights. Tell the app when you’re free, browse profiles and say whom you’d like to meet. When two people say “yes” to each other, we plan a date for you right away – right down to the time and place. With Whim, you skip the endless messaging, planning, and waiting around — and instead go from phone to date in just a few taps! Other exclusive Whim features include: – Scheduling dates for you based on your availability

– Suggesting a specific bar or cafe to meet, conveniently located between the two of you

– 10-second profile videos

– Easy and intuitive interface

– Manually curated user base to ensure a high-quality community

– Post-date feedback Here’s how Whim works: 1. Real Time

Sign up for a date tonight, or any other night this week. You choose when and where on a personalized, real-time calendar. 2. Real People

Validated profiles with details like workplace, interests, and education level. Profile videos help your personality shine through. 3. Real Life

Real dates scheduled for you at vetted local hotspots with people you’ve pre-approved and want to meet. It’s currently free to download Whim and go on dates! Upgrade to Star Membership to take advantage of premium features.

