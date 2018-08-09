We were too busy to round up yesterday’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, so we did some extra digging on Thursday and came up with nine great new options. Just make sure you download them all as soon as you can because these sales could end at any time.

Pinball Breaker Forever

Normally $0.99.

Pinball Breaker Forever merges pinball and brick breaking mechanics to produce a supercharged twitchy randomly generated endless gaming experience, with a vibe from the 80’s! Easy to play, hard to master!! Monster-Blocks appear in waves and slowly go down the screen one after the other. Protect your city from the invaders by destroying the blocks before they reach the bottom of the screen. Side tracks with optional skill shot mini-games will increase your score and add another twist to the game. Main Features: – Endless randomly generated levels

– 6 types of power-ups like explosions, unstoppable ball or multiballs

– 15 types of side track mini-game like target arrays, bumpers, spinners or laser

– Progress through power-ups, skill shots and cosmetic unlocks

– Many types of blocks with different behaviour

– Replaykit for replays and shares

– Tactical aiming: scan the maps for weaknesses and power-ups to increase your efficiency

– MFI support

– Game Center achievements and leaderboards

– Original soundtrack

– Live broadcasting

Download Pinball Breaker Forever

Up Rise

All in-app purchases for character upgrades are currently free.

Ascend through the various obstacles in this artistically elegant adventure. Dodge the enemies by swiping left and right. Enemies appear in all shapes, sizes and colours. – Free to play (iAP to remove ads).

– 5 playable characters.

– Worldwide leaderboards.

– Enemies in various colours, shapes & sizes.

Download Up Rise

Bladeheart

Normally $0.99.

– Easy to play

There are only 2 buttons: Jump and attack. Take actions based on the in-game situations. Simple and straightforward.

– Unique aesthetic styles

Minimalistic 3D artwork with a full screen of post-combo special effects deliver exhilarating visual impacts.

– 60fps smooth frame rate

We ensure that even devices with the lowest settings are able to enjoy the smooth and natural game experience.

– Global Ranking

Challenge players around the world to show your skills and rank top on the chart!

Achievements

Gold Prize at 2017 The 10th Xiamen International Animation Festival

Download Bladeheart

Spiko for Whatsapp

Normally $4.99.

Have you ever received voice messages in Whatsapp and wasn’t able to listen at that time ? With this app you can convert your voice messages to text. 1. Select a voice message in whatsapp app.

2. Tap on the forward button.

3. Choose “Spiko for Whatsapp”. That’s it – your voice message will show up as text ! Currently supported languages:

Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Bengali, Bosnian, Catalan, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Croatian, Hungarian, Indonesian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Georgian, Korean, Latin, Lithuanian, Latvian, Macedonian, Mongolian, Malay, Burmese, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Kinyarwanda, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Tagalog, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Chinese.

Download Spiko for Whatsapp

YourApparel – pick your style

Pro in-app purchase to remove ads is currently free.

Many people agonise over what to wear, whether for a specific occasion or just every day. YourApparel provides a great new twist to the daily routine of selecting an outfit. It offers inspiration by suggesting suitable clothes from your own wardrobe and gives exciting reminders of items you may have forgotten about. It learns your tastes as you go, so the more you use it, the more it will suggest outfits you love. Simple to use

The app is aimed at anyone – of any age and gender who would like fashion inspiration at a single touch, anytime, anywhere. Pick your events

Whether you’re going to the perfect job interview or you’ve been invited to the social event of the year, YourApparel can find an outfit for any occasion. Outfit recommendations

YourApparel learns your tastes as you go, so the more you use it, the more it will suggest the outfits you love, it’s like your own personal shopper! Manage your wardrobe

All the items in your YourApparel wardrobe can be tagged with different events like work, a wedding, an interview or a birthday party.

Download YourApparel – pick your style

Night Web Browser by Alex

Normally $0.99.

**Appointed to Top 5 Best Web Browsers for iPhone by iMore** Night Web Browser by Alex is THE ONLY web browser that lets you DIM 100% of your screen, including the keyboard, status bar, web videos like YOUTUBE and INSTAGRAM, Facebook etc. Do you think that your iPhone’s/iPad’s screen is too bright when you look at it in the dark? Night Web Browser allows you to surf the web in the dark without disturbing the one next to you and without straining your eyes. Perfect for you who love doing some browsing before sleep without the risk of waking the one next to you because of the bright iPhone screen. Night Web Browser lets you dim the screen including the keyboard to even less brightness than the minimum standard iPhone/iPad setting. You can simply access the brightness control whenever you want with just one tap in the browser. NOTE THAT ONLY CONTENTS IN THE WEB BROWSER CAN BE DIMMED, NOT THE ENTIRE iOS! Features:

– Brightness control/Darkness boost

– Night mode with warmer color temperature

– Search instantly in the address field and choose from search results that instantly appear as you type

– Swipe for back/forward navigation like in Safari

– Bookmarks

– Modern minimal design

– 64-bit support

Download Night Web Browser by Alex

Angle Meter PRO

Normally $1.99.

Angle Meter PRO lets you measure the angle or slope. Note that you will be able to measure a variety of slope forms. You can choose to directly measure the surface by the second mode, which makes it relatively easy to measure up,or to measure the angle of the target away a short distance away from you after kilo meter. By measuring the angle from the camera aperture. This is a reference line, respectively, and the angles are measured while the display on your phone continuously. You also can take what you measure by showing the angle to keep a check on it later. Featured

1) Real time display angle value reference by horizontal axis.

2) 2 mode for using(mode 1 and mode 2).

3) Support measure angles with the camera mode.

3.1) you can take screen short can be a target for record store at a later time.

4) Support the ability to measure the angle from the image.

5) Graphics Animation display related by mode.

6) Display 0 to 90 degree reference by horizontal axis.

7) Calibrate option for accuracy. 8) Support Level Meter allows you to measure the degree of tilt in the vertical plane and can take many forms. The measurements in each axis is locked to the screen, still more easy to measure. ***For Level Measurement

1) The three models at the same level. Including horizontal, vertical and inclined at 45 degrees.

2) Sound a warning when it finds that the measure in the horizontal plane. That is the angle measured in the plane is less than 1 degree (you can enable / disable this).

3) While the display is illuminated at all times, making the work easier (you can enable / disable this).

Download Angle Meter PRO

Super Space X

Normally $0.99.

In Super Space X you control the Intruder 53X, a spacecraft which carries a special load. Dodge meteorites, laser rays and plasma balls to pass to the next level and achieve your goal but, be careful because the game it’s not easy at all. Scenes are designed for you to do your best at every second. You won’t have time to relax. Get the different types of capsules that will help you to improve your scores and win the game. – The red capsule will help you to destroy asteroids.

– The blue capsule will give you points and you could get your shield back. The game has nine stages with a design that will complicate things to avoid you get your goals. Super Space X is a game developed by Black Cube with music by Mr. Spastic, Gregoire Lourme and other artists. Features: – 9 scenes in which you can play and improve your scores.

– Pixel Art design.

– 60 constant FPS.

– Share your achievements using Game Center.

– Ultra-adjusted difficulty.

– Easy and intuitive control.

– Music by Mr. Spastic, Gregorio Lourme and other artists.

Download Super Space X

Universal Image Search Pro

Normally $0.99.

# Featured on Yahoo, AppShopper, 148Appps.com and many Top websites & Blogs !

# Best App to search image online .

# Rated 4+ star (Avg) by users .

# A powerful App to get Image from popular image sharing website and search engine in single App.

# Top best results from every Image sharing website at one place with just single click . ——————————————————————————————-

Our Some Reviews – @This app is amazing,you can search a thing and find what you really want which one you want,

byFile vendergeli -Mar 24, 2016 @I like the way it is designed, very well done. Thanks.

byXiache – Mar 20, 2016 @Super App!!! Super Like!!! Excellent

bymarygrace128 – Jan 28, 2016 @Perfecta para buscar imágenes en varios buscadores

bypeterbox – Feb 16, 2016 @Excellent Image Search

excellent image search that use different search engines

byاليتيم – May 9, 2016 ——————————————————————————————- Key feature of App:-

* Image from many website to in a single APP

* Search results from Google

* Search results from Bing

* Search results from Flickr

* Search results from Duckduckgo.com

** App show top results from search engine and show it within the app

* Save image to phone

* Easy to switch between search results

* Clear view of image , no text or other media

——————————————————————————————- Advantage of this App:-

* Save a lot of time of User to Search Image on Internet

* Get the best results from different search engine and image sharing website

* Very less in size .so take less memory .

* User friendly Design

* Just Single Click to Switch Different Website Results .

* Write once in Search Text box , Universal Image Search will search for all Six Image Sharing Website .

* Very Easy way to Search Image Online .

——————————————————————————————-

Thank you !!

Download Universal Image Search Pro