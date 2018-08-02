Buying knives off Kickstarter isn’t as dumb as it seems

Crowdfunding campaigns are, statistically speaking, less inclined to failure than what most people think. The vast majority of crowdfunders (especially those from Kickstarter, which has a few more restrictions than Indiegogo) deliver the product to backers in some form or another. The big question is whether things arrive on time, and whether or not they’re worth the months-long delay.

I have a significant history with backing more things than I should on Kickstarter, oftentimes fueled by an overly-good promo video and/or 2AM wine-fueled browsing sessions. A few years ago, I made an impulse decision to back a knife project on Kickstarter from Bulat, a completely unknown startup that was promising a beautiful chef’s knife for just $90. About a year after putting down my money, I had the knife in hand, and it was just as good as promised.

All this is an extremely long-winded way of saying that Kickstarter knife projects are one of the things I look at with less skepticism, and Edge of Belgravia’s new project is something that I’m looking at with unbridled enthusiasm. Edge of Belgravia has a pedigree, as it ran a highly successful campaign for its Kuroi Hana knife last year, and now it’s back with a new and improved knife set.

The set is called the Shiroi Hana, and the headline package comes as a six-piece set for $299. Given that price includes what looks to be a high-quality chef’s knife, a unique 7″ slicing knife, and some smaller-but-still-bigger-than-a-paring-knife utility pieces, it seems like excellent value for money. Comparable chef’s knives can go for upwards of $200, so this seems like a good deal.

I’ll have to wait for some hands-on time with the knives to give a proper verdict, but the excellent reviews of last year’s Kuroi Hana and the fact that Edge of Belgravia actually knows what it takes to make a knife make this seem like a project worth backing.