Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Ep. II

The Sonic 4 saga continues in Episode II with the return of a beloved sidekick and fan-favorite villains! Metal Sonic has teamed up with Dr. Eggman, and the dubious duo are together on Little Planet, ready to build a new Death Egg, this time constructed around Little Planet. It’s up to Sonic and his trusty sidekick to foil Dr. Eggman’s plans and take down Death Egg mk.II. With a classic ‘Sonic feel,’ enhanced gameplay, five distinctive Zones, and a soundtrack composed by Jun Senoue, this speedy sequel that originally launched in May of 2012 does not disappoint. This release of Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II also includes Episode Metal unlocked from the get-go. This bonus set of stages sees you playing as Metal Sonic across fiendishly difficult versions of Zones from Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode I. Complete them to discover the complete story behind Sonic The Hedgehog 4! Like the rest of the SEGA Forever collection, Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II boasts added features such as leaderboards, cloud saves, and controller support. Each game in the collection is available to download for free from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

Players who want to experience the games without ads can remove them for a one-time in-app purchase priced at $1.99/ €2.29 / £1.99. FEATURES

– Five Zones and seven bosses to best as Sonic and Tails

– Play as Metal Sonic in Episode Metal, now unlocked from the start!

– Complete all the Special Stages to unlock Super Sonic!

– Work with Tails to perform the Rolling, Copter, and Submarine combos!

– Can you collect all the Red Star Rings? SEGA FOREVER FEATURES

– PLAY FREE with ad-support or ad-free via In-App Purchase

– SAVE YOUR GAMES – save your progress at any point in the game.

– LEADERBOARDS – compete with the world for high scores

– CONTROLLER SUPPORT: MFi compatible controllers SONIC 4: EPISODE II TRIVIA

– Sonic The Hedgehog 4’s story takes place after the events of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

– The halfpipe Special Stages return from Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – don’t worry though, they aren’t quite as tough as before!

– Can you spot all the other references to Zones and features from the 16-bit Sonic series? SONIC 4: EPISODE II HISTORY

– Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II was first released in May 2012

– Developed by Sonic Team and Dimps

– Lead Programmer: Koji Okugawa

Remote Control for Mac

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac – use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home. Tired of sitting on the couch, having to handle keyboard and mouse on your lap to control your media center Mac? Use Remote Control on your iPhone as a trackpad and keyboard to comfortably browse on the big screen TV. Using AirPlay Mirroring and an Apple TV, your Mac could be located anywhere in your home. Simply select your Apple TV from the list of available AirPlay devices and control your Mac from the comfort of your couch or bed. You can even start any app on your Mac, send your Mac to sleep, wake it up and perform many more useful actions to control your Mac remotely. All you need to do is download the Mac Helper application and connect your Mac and iOS device to the same WiFi. Remote Control will guide you through the simple setup process. AT A GLANCE

– Control volume, playback and Airplay mirroring of your Mac;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac trackpad and keyboard;

– Launch and quit Apps on your Mac comfortably from your iOS device;

– Control any app on your Mac using its menu;

– Restart or shut down your Mac, change display brightness and many more useful actions;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. CONTROL

– iTunes

– Amazon Prime Video

– Netflix

– YouTube

– Plex

– Kodi

– VLC

– SoundCloud

– Spotify

– Deezer

– IINA

Lines the Game

**WINNER Best Casual Entertainment Game – Dutch Game Awards 2015**

**Every level CAN be won!** But sometimes the solution is not easy. Lines is an abstract ‘zen’ game experience where form is just as important as function. Place or remove dots to initiate a colourful race that fills a drawing. The colour that dominates the race wins. Lines is the perfect game to play while commuting or in other short moments of downtime. Play a single session in a matter of seconds or find yourself making a winning streak of 20 games in a row! – Play a staggering amount of 350 unique puzzle levels. All randomized every time you play them again.

– 5 game modes: Point, Eraser, Rope, Knife, and Mix mode.

– Win a level several times in a row to set a winning streak and earn trophies.

– Play under pressure in the Daily Challenge, in which you only get one chance!

Single Origin – Coffee Timer

Single Origin includes a variety of popular brew methods, including: – Aeropress

– Chemex

– French Press

– Iced Pour Over

– Kalita Wave

– V60 With step by step instructions, you’ll be guided to making perfect coffee every time. Within the recipe, once you enter the grams of coffee you’d like to brew, the instructions update to show you the appropriate amount of water to achieve an exact coffee to water ratio. In addition, timers are included in every brew method’s instructions to help you get the perfect bloom and pour. After each brew, you can rate your brew and write notes about it. These brews are saved in a logbook for future review so you can remember what you did well. When brewing with Single Origin, you’ll also earn achievements as you brew. Get brewing and collect them all!

SYSTEM UTIL Dashboard – Battery, Memory, Network

SYSTEM UTIL Dashboard monitors memory use,network connection status,data use,running background processes,cpu use,available disk space.With its simple graphs all information is super easy to understand.It also maintains battery charge.Internet speed test feature is at your disposal for accurate speed test of your network. SYSTEM UTIL reaches 1.6 million+ users.

Top 1 app in 67 countries including US,March 2013. ►► PRESS & REVIEWS ◀◀

• “System Util Dashboard is an app which is designed to help you better understand how your mobile device is working at any given moment.” – By iPhoneLife Magazine

• “Elegant looking app that makes monitoring your available space easy” – By AppPicker

• “Task Manager on the iPhone” -By TheiPhoneAppReview ►► USERS REVIEW ◀◀

• “I didn’t know so many things could be going on inside my phone at any given moment in time.This app shows – and easily explains” – By RCRJr ►► FEATURES ◀◀

► Battery

• Visual display of battery life.

• Multiple visual displays detailing battery status and use.

• Alarms to indicate charging status complete w/ accurate ‘time-to-charge’ displays.

• Full charge notification.

• Configurable Full Charge & battery Maintenance alerts.

• Tips on saving battery life. ► Memory

• Real time Wired,Active,Inactive memory visual status displays ► CPU

• Visual displays of CPU use by system and user.

• Visual displays of running background applications and other system processes. ► Disk

• Visual display of disk space status and usage. ► Network

• Displays of cellular data network & Wi-Fi network statuses.

• Network data send/receive detail.

• Internet connection speed test. ► Generale

• Provide various information on device and operating systems.

Fliptastic Pro

Loved by TUAW, AppAdvice, and more than 950,000 users! Create awesome slideshows that you can share on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or via email. Turn your amazing photos into engaging flips with photo filters, transitions, and music, all in ONE app– Fliptastic! “It has a lot of features that most competing apps don’t have in one place.” – Mel Martin, TUAW “Fliptastic is a really fun way to take a bunch of photos and make them into a digestible postable viewing experience.” – Robin Rhys, AppAdvice “My seven-year-old taught me how to use this app (no joke).” – Valerie Rice Features

• SELECT: Choose up to 100 photos from Instagram, photo albums or take a new picture using the camera

• PHOTO EDITOR: Crop, Add Caption or apply unique Filters to your photos!

• MUSIC: Add background music to your videos with Fliptastic soundtrack (over a dozen songs included), or use songs from your music library

• SPECIAL EFFECTS: Add Snow, Heart and Starry effects, only on Fliptastic!

• TRANSITIONS: Apply cool animated transitions including Crossfade, Slide, Light Saber and more

• SHARE: Upload to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or save to your Camera Roll and share using other apps!

• INSTAGRAM: Simply tap on the Instagram logo to automagically optimize for Instagram video! Remember to hashtag #fliptastic for a chance to be featured on our Instagram account!

Orsus

Orsus is a fast paced and challenging arcade game, which will take you into the realm of high speeds, elementary particles and yet to be discovered fundamental interactions.

Check your reaction time while trying to set the new world record. Got some free time? Or maybe you just want to challenge your friend.

Orsus is perfectly suited for this and many other uses. Good luck! Features:

* Great graphics

* Very simple controls

* 5 engaging game modes

* Leaderboards

* Achievements

* Built-in help system * Photosensitive seizure warning *

Some people may experience seizure when exposed to flashing lights or patterns that may appear in video games.

These seizures may have a variety of symptoms, including lightheadedness, altered vision, eye or face twitching, jerking or shaking of arms or legs, disorientation, confusion, or momentary loss of awareness.

Immediately stop playing and consult a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

