Word Jumble

Normally $0.99.

If you are looking for a game that put your unscrambling skills to the test and think that you can take a challenge, this is the game for you. This app is an unscramble word game, which has many packs. You are given scrambled words relating to the topic of each pack and is asked to unscramble the word. Each pack has many levels. Enjoy unscrambling just jumbled words. Train your brain to unscramble words, keep exercising your brain with word unscrambling. Features: -Massive library of words

-Different packs

-Beautiful Design

-Hints System Current available packs: – Country

Unscramble country names – Youtuber Unscramble and guess the youtubers like pewdiepie, markiplier , vanossgaming , jennamarbles -Brand

Unscramble brand names -Singer

Unscramble names of popular singers – Animal

Unscramble names of animals More packs to come in the future!

Smart Recorder Transcriber AF

Normally $13.99.

Smart Recorder allows you to easily create recordings and then transcribe them using the high quality dictate2us. Smart Recorder is a full featured recorder and transcriber offering many features beyond what is available in the built in voice memos app. The Smart Recorder family of products has over 1,000,000 device installs. It has been actively marketed and updated for seven years. Use it to record meetings, interview, lectures, classes, todo lists, shopping lists or even your kids voices. What ever the task, Smart Recorder is the ideal tool. Check out these great features: – A large record button makes it easy to start and pause recordings

– A main screen with the list of recordings created, each with a play button for easy playback

– Tips and a comprehensive help system to get you up to speed quickly

– Background recording and playback (other apps can run while Smart Recorder is recording or playing or your device can be sleeping during recording or playback)

– iTunes file sharing

– Flip mode for putting iPhone microphone on top

– Email/export short recordings

– Support for Dropbox if Dropbox app installed

– Multiple supported mail/export formats including CAF, WAV, AIF and MP4.

– iCloud support

– Generation of ringtones for the iPhone

– Add tags or pictures to mark positions in a recording

– Time slider/forward/back buttons to quickly navigate through your recordings

– Bluetooth and external headset support

– Auto pause/voice activated recording

– Variable speed playback with optional pitch correction

– Many system settings to control the behavior of Smart Recorder

– Stereo support

– Append to existing recordings

– Categorize/sort recordings

– No time limit on recordings

– Universal app for both iPhone and iPad

– Geo tagging of recordings allows you to keep track of the location where they were created

– Search allows you to search for conversations in a recording (based on the machine

transcription) or for tags (or recordings with specific words in the title) Extra features (for purchase):

– Disable advertising

– Email/export long recordings

– Voice enhancement

– Trimming/editing

– Machine transcription

Speed Radar Gun PRO

Normally $3.99.

Is car moving too fast? Now you have the tool to find out!

Turn your device into a Radar Speed Gun! Measure speed of an approaching vehicle easily! All you need to do is:

1. Point your device’s camera toward the approaching vehicle

2. Aim between the headlights & wait for measurement to begin

3. Save the result at any moment by pressing “Save” button Have fun!

Falling bolts

$0.99 “Buy Unlimited Gameplay” in-app purchase is currently free.

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be shooting down falling hexagon-shaped bolts in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris? Well, Falling Bolts is the first game that offers you such a fascinating experience, in addition to a plethora of captivating game mechanics!

You can expect:

• Unique color-matching system

• 30 levels

• 5 seasons

• Exclusive bonus structure

You can enjoy these and many extra features only by downloading Falling Bolts now!

STEP – Journal for Life

Normally $0.99.

Looking for the best journal / diary app? Featured in 137 App Stores worldwide, STEP Journal helps you capture and tell the amazing story of your life. Let apps turn your life into poetry with minimal effort and complete privacy. The true power of Automated Journaling! Using iPhone sensors and native apps, STEP Journal gathers the scattered moments of your life on your behalf. You can easily add meaning to each event with cute icons. Statistics and Calendar views allow you to look back and reflect on your days. TechCrunch – “the app is easy to use, aggregates personal data in an attractive and illuminating way, and is private.” Mashable – “STEP Journal lets you journal with emojis instead of words and communicate what you’re doing (or eating) with a few pictures.” Features Seamless import of:

– EVENTS from iPhone Calendar(s)

– PHOTOS and their locations from iPhone Camera Roll

– LOCATIONS using iPhone’s Location Services You can:

– Capture daily moments by clicking on intelligently recommended icons

– Add activities, location, time, pictures, friends, or notes with just a few clicks

– Keep your moments private or share them instantly on Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare

Tape Measure PRO

Normally $3.99.

Tape Measure PRO provides you with the quickest way to measure any distance. Simply move your phone from one point to another and app would display the distance between them. No additional devices needed. Tape Measure PRO uses built-in sensors like accelerometers and gyroscopes to calculate precisely how far you have moved your device which makes it ideal for length, width or height of objects measurement as well as internal room dimensions and much more. Features:

– Measures distances from 20cm to 100m (8” to 300ft) quickly and easily

– Displays in metric or imperial units

– Save & store your measurements in the app

– Get access to them while shopping furniture, visiting construction site and much more

Instaflash Pro

Normally $4.99.

Perfect your photos instantly with Instaflash Pro. Instaflash Pro gives you more photo editing control with Pro photo adjustments including: Shadows, Highlights, Light EQ, Tone EQ, Color EQ, Split Toning, Fill Light, Soft Light, Clarity, Vignette, Focus, Noise Removal, White Balance, and more. Simulate depth of field like an SLR or tilt-shift lens using the focus tool. Fine tune your photo’s lighting, tone, and color with equalizer controls. Clarity softens photos without losing edge sharpness or enhances details without over-sharpening edges. Skin Tune magically reduces blemishes and wrinkles for smooth and glowing skin in seconds. Color Splash enables selective color editing allowing you to creatively splash on the color to accentuate key elements of your photo. Use shadows, highlights, and denoise to bring low light shots back to life and save photos that would otherwise be throw away. Save your favorite image adjustments as a preset and then save time by applying them again to your other photos. Under the hood, patented LCE technology provides advanced exposure correction to add natural-looking illumination to the dark areas of your photos while still preserving contrast and detail. Achieve HDR-like results by stretching the dynamic range of your photo, making it appear more like the scene appeared to the human eye. Instaflash Pro is a universal app that supports iPhone and iPad devices.

High Mountain

Normally $4.99.

Jump the mountains!

How far can you go?

