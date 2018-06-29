AT&T’s $15 streaming service is now live, but is it worth it?

Earlier this month, AT&T finally took the wraps off its long-teased skinny streaming bundle, called AT&T Watch. The service isn’t pretending to be a replacelment for cable: instead, it’s a collection of channels (mostly now owned by AT&T) for nearly the same price as your monthly Netflix subscription. Starting today, it’s available to some AT&T customers for free, or to the rest of us mortals for $15 a month.

The service is free for anyone who subscribes to one of AT&T’s brand-new unlimited data plans, which are confusingly called Unlimited &More and Unlimited &More Premium. Pricing for those is nearly the same as AT&T’s current unlimited plans: the cheaper Unlimited &More plan costs $70 per month for a single line, or $160 for four lines, while Unlimited &More Premium is $80 for one line, or $190 for four. Those plans are also now live, although the big catch is that the more expensive plan doesn’t come with free HBO any more.

Assuming you don’t subscribe to one of AT&T’s new unlimited plans, AT&T Watch will cost you $15 a month. For that, you get the following 30 channels:

A&E

AMC

ANIMAL PLANET

AUDIENCE

BBC WORLD NEWS

BBC AMERICA

BOOMERANG

CARTOON NETWORK

CNN

DISCOVERY

FOOD NETWORK

FYI

HALLMARK

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

HGTV

HISTORY

HLN

IFC

ID

LIFETIME

LIFETIME MOVIES

OWN

SUNDANCE TV

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

TRUTV

VELOCITY

VICELAND

WE TV

Coming soon after launch:

BET

COMEDY CENTRAL

MTV 2

NICK TOONS

TEEN NICK

VH1

The price is about a third of the cable-replacement streaming services like AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Those services all come with the traditional bundle of sports and news channels, however, which surveys have shown are the things that people most want from a live TV service.

The best comparison to AT&T Watch is probably Sling Orange, which just had a price hike to $25 per month (it was previously $20). For the price, you get nearly all the same channels as with AT&T Watch, but with the addition of the main ESPN channels, which could be a big difference for sports fans: