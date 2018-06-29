AT&T’s $15 streaming service is now live, but is it worth it?

Earlier this month, AT&T finally took the wraps off its long-teased skinny streaming bundle, called AT&T Watch. The service isn’t pretending to be a replacelment for cable: instead, it’s a collection of channels (mostly now owned by AT&T) for nearly the same price as your monthly Netflix subscription. Starting today, it’s available to some AT&T customers for free, or to the rest of us mortals for $15 a month.
The service is free for anyone who subscribes to one of AT&T’s brand-new unlimited data plans, which are confusingly called Unlimited &More and Unlimited &More Premium. Pricing for those is nearly the same as AT&T’s current unlimited plans: the cheaper Unlimited &More plan costs $70 per month for a single line, or $160 for four lines, while Unlimited &More Premium is $80 for one line, or $190 for four. Those plans are also now live, although the big catch is that the more expensive plan doesn’t come with free HBO any more.
Assuming you don’t subscribe to one of AT&T’s new unlimited plans, AT&T Watch will cost you $15 a month. For that, you get the following 30 channels:
- A&E
- AMC
- ANIMAL PLANET
- AUDIENCE
- BBC WORLD NEWS
- BBC AMERICA
- BOOMERANG
- CARTOON NETWORK
- CNN
- DISCOVERY
- FOOD NETWORK
- FYI
- HALLMARK
- HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES
- HGTV
- HISTORY
- HLN
- IFC
- ID
- LIFETIME
- LIFETIME MOVIES
- OWN
- SUNDANCE TV
- TBS
- TCM
- TLC
- TNT
- TRUTV
- VELOCITY
- VICELAND
- WE TV
Coming soon after launch:
- BET
- COMEDY CENTRAL
- MTV 2
- NICK TOONS
- TEEN NICK
- VH1
If you want to try out AT&T Watch, the service is offering a seven-day free trial.