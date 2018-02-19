Samsung’s screen-carrying drone will save you from ever holding your phone

Wouldn’t it be cool to be able to control a drone with your eyes or voice? Samsung, apparently, is considering the creation of such flying devices, which would be able to interpret your gestures, but also eye movements, and voice commands.

It may be a while until we see such devices in stores if that ever happens. A more grim possibility for the technology is advertising, the kind of ad experiences that follows you around in stores or on the street. What’s certain is that Samsung is studying pairing displays with drone technology.

First discovered by Dutch site Let’s Go Digital, US Patent 9,891,885 is titled Flying display device. As you can see in the following image, that’s exactly what Samsung’s Display unit has conceived. A display attached to a drone frame, with the screen occupying the most part of the drone’s body. The patent was just awarded to Samsung Display, but the documentation was first filed in early January 2016.

Image Source: Samsung via USPTO

The device would be able to track the user’s eyes, the head, and hands. Other built-in technologies include GPS, Wi-Fi, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a vibration system. Voice recognition technology would allow it to respond to commands, and the drone can adjust the display’s angle to meet your needs.

Image Source: Samsung via USPTO

Would anybody want a personal display to follow him or her around and show relevant information? I’m not too sure about that. But I bet retailers could put the technology to good use in or outside stores.

Image Source: Samsung via USPTO

That said, I’ll remind you that everything that’s patented becomes a commercial product. So, hopefully, we won’t see annoying flying displays around us anytime soon.