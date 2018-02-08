SpaceX releases one last photo of Starman before it heads towards Mars

We’ve now had a couple of days to digest the fact that Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched a car into space using its brand new Falcon Heavy rocket, and the accomplishment hasn’t lost any of its luster. Musk’s own Tesla Roadster is currently on a path that will take it past Mars and brush an asteroid belt before curving back around towards the sun. To remind us all just how awesome this entire thing is, Musk released one final photo of the vehicle and its passenger, Starman, as it flies away from Earth, and it’s just plain great.

Starman, looking perfectly content to cruise along until the end of time, is bathed in sunlight with the Earth in the background. It’s such a perfect photo that you might even forget for a second that, aside from being a huge scientific accomplishment, it’s also one of the greatest marketing strategies ever conceived.

I mean, just think about this for a second: Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster is headed towards Mars, covered in cameras to capture Starman and the vehicle from a variety of different angles. Every time the car flies by something worth seeing, SpaceX and Musk will be sure to release photos, and those photos will be shared millions and millions of times because they’re awesome. That’s a whole lot of free Tesla advertising!

That said, we’re all dying to see Starman make his flybys, and we can hardly wait to see the bright red Roadster cruising along with Mars in its rear-view mirror. SpaceX noted that, during one of its burns, the spacecraft actually pushed a bit harder than originally planned. It overshot its planned sun-centered orbit which would have somewhat mimicked that of Mars and will instead fly nearly as far as Ceres. Whether that will eventually create problems has yet to be seen, but we’ll get some awesome photos either way. It’s an exciting time to be a science fan.