There’s a chance Apple kills the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone for real this year

A report a few days ago said that Apple is already considering discontinuing the iPhone X after only one year of sales, as soon as its 2018 replacements come in. That would be the first time since the iPhone 5 that Apple kills an iPhone after just one year. The more common fate for old iPhones is to stay in Apple’s lineup for at least one more year before reaching end of life.

But now, a new report says Apple is considering killing the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X for good once 2018 iPhones are unveiled. That doesn’t mean Apple would be ditching OLED displays, or expensive iPhones.

It just means that Apple may shift its priorities, Digitimes reports.

Recent reports from well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is working on three distinct new iPhones including a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and two devices with OLED screens, a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor and a “Plus” size 6.5-inch iPhone X.

Digitimes now says that there are four iPhone X successors in development, “a 5.7- to 5.8-inch LCD device; a 6.0- to 6.1-inch LCD device; a 6.0- to 6.1-inch OLED device; and a 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED device.” That’s not surprising considering that Apple is working on a bunch of prototypes before choosing the final designs.

But Digitimes says that Apple may go forward with a different mixup. The two LCD iPhones and the 6.5-inch OLED model are reportedly in the cards for a September launch. The report does not that Apple has not yet made a final decision.

All four devices support wireless charging and 3D sensing abilities. That means both the OLED and LCD designs come with Face ID notches, which is consistent with what we’ve heard in the past.