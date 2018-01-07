Awesome Games Done Quick 2018: Schedule and how to watch

If you’re a fan of video games and like watching others player them, there’s no better way to kick off the year than by watching the premier gaming speedrun marathon. Starting this Sunday at noon, Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 will go live on Twitch and will broadcast 24 hours a day until the marathon wraps up next Sunday. Over the course of the next week, dozens of games will be completed live on stream, and a few records might be broken.

For those of you who have never tuned in before, Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is a charity marathon during which gamers from all over the world gather in one location to race through video games as quickly as possible. Once one runner finishes their game, another takes their place continuously for the entire week.

Best of all, the event is for a great cause. While the runners are playing through their games, viewers can donate via the Games Done Quick website. All of the money raised during AGDQ is donated to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and to date, the event has managed to raise over $6.6 million for the organization.

If you want to see the full schedule for the event, you can head to the dedicated page for it, but some of the highlights today include Ratchet & Clank at 1:23 PM, Skyrim at 5:28 PM, F-Zero GX at 7:18 PM and Yooka-Laylee at 8:48 PM. These are all estimates, so be sure to check in a few minutes early so you don’t miss anything.

Other major speedruns taking place during this year’s event include Metal Gear Solid, Halo 5, Super Mario Galaxy, Ocarina of Time, Bloodborne and even Breath of the Wild, which came out less than a year ago. You can watch all of these and more on the Games Done Quick Twitch stream, which we’ve embedded in this post below: