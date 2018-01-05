Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman’s new Netflix talk show

After announcing last August that it would be teaming up with David Letterman for a talk show, Netflix finally took the wraps off of the project on Friday. My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman is the long-winded name of the show — a six-episode, sixty-minute series featuring Letterman and a high profile guest.

The show will debut on Friday, January 12th as Letterman sits down with President Barack Obama, giving credence to the show’s lofty title. New episodes of the show will then air once a month from February to June, at which point it’s unclear whether or not there will be any more episodes or a second season.

The Obama interview will certainly steal all the headlines, as this is his first public interview since he left office. And while there are no additional former presidents in the lineup, other guests include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. It’s clear that Netflix expects viewers to tune in every month.

According to Deadline, the six episodes will feature Letterman and his guest “both inside and outside a studio setting,” implying that the show won’t solely consist of the host sitting across from his guest in front of an audience for an hour. There will also be field segments like you might have seen on Letterman’s Late Show which show the host’s “curiosity and desire to dig to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.”