10 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s that weekend of the year, movie fans! It’s Star Wars, a movie many of you already have tickets for. Yes, you need to see The Last Jedi, the fantastic sequel of The Force Awakens. I will not spoil anything for you, just trust me on this one.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t have fresh trailers for you this week. Let’s check them out!

Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel seems to be a strange mix between Ghost in the Shell, and Blade Runner. It’s a story about a person whose body isn’t quite her own, and who has to survive and find out who she really is in a world were androids abound. It’s a movie based on a screenplay by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, hitting cinemas on July 20th.

Annihilation

We’ve got a new trailer for Annihilation, a film about a team of scientists and soldiers who’re sent on a perilous mission. They have to investigate an anomaly in the woods that’s reshaping nature, and threatening our very existence in the process.

Bright

Next week, Netflix’s Bright launches, which means we have time for one last trailer. It’s your usual crime movie but set in a world where mythical creatures live right down the road. Some are good guys, ready to have your back, while others aren’t. The best thing about Bright is that it’ll be available for streaming immediately.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Some of you love the Maze Runner movies, and you’ll be thrilled to see the conclusion of the saga come January. I felt like I had enough maze running after the first film, and the second one only confirmed my initial assessment. That said, The Death Cure hits theaters on January 26th, and here’s the latest trailer.

Ready Player One

Ready Player One, on the other hand, is an entirely different kind of sci-fi movie. It’s a Steven Spielberg creation that deserves our attention. The story about life inside virtual reality, the type of VR that might soon be available in real life. This is the first trailer for the film, which launches on March 30th:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

I know, we’re getting way too many Spider-Man movies than we can handle. Hitting theaters next Christmas, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will give us a different take on this superhero. Oh, and it’s an animation rather than a Marvel/Avengers flick. I’ll let you check out the teaser trailer to see if you can figure it out.

The 15:17 to Paris

Speaking of great directors, we’ve got Clint Eastwood making a movie about events that just happened. The 15:17 to Paris is based on the late August 2015 attacks on a train in France, and the heroes who incapacitated the gunman before he was able to kill anyone. What’s peculiar about the movie is that it actually stars the three American heroes, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, and Alek Skarlatos. So it’s a reenactment of sorts:

The Commuter

Let’s stay on a train for one more trailer, The Commuter, a drama that launches in January. Liam Neeson is a regular businessman on his way home, who’s given a nasty task by criminals. Does he have a particular set of skills to deal with it? Probably.

The Death of Stalin

The Death of Stalin is also a movie inspired by actual events. You know, the death of one of the world’s most influential dictators. Set to premiere in March in the US, although it already opened in international markets, the film will put a hilarious touch on this particular historical event.

The Miracle Season

Also based on actual events is The Miracle Season, a story about a team of volleyball players who have to overcome difficulties and deal with the grief generated by the untimely death of their star player, to keep playing the game they love. And win it.