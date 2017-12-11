iPhone X Delivery
Mobile
Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Apple seems ready to catch up with iPhone X demand

Chris Smith
December 11th, 2017 at 7:45 AM

The iPhone X remains sold out internationally, but, as we told you in the past, you can find iPhone X units in stores, as new stock comes in every day. But Apple managed to considerably improve deliveries, and it seems it’ll soon catch up with iPhone X demand around the world.

In other words, if you still haven’t ordered yours, there’s still time to have it shipped to your home in time for Christmas.

Don't Miss: Amazon’s All-New Fire TV and Fire TV Stick were just discounted for the last time in 2017

In the US, delivery times dropped to 3 to 5 business days for most iPhone X versions, Apple Insider reports. Even SIM-free iPhone X will ship to your home in less than a week, while T-Mobile models ship in 9 days.

Checks at international Apple online stores revealed similar wait times. The iPhone X ships in up to five days in Germany and UK, while French buyers would get the handset in up to nine days.

Apple is doing a lot better in Canada and China, however, where ship times dropped to 1 to 3 business days.

These are remarkable improvements considering that the iPhone X sold out online in under five minutes when Apple kicked off preorders on October 27th. Delivery estimates soon reached 5 to 6 weeks suggesting Apple would have a hard time meeting iPhone X demand this year.

Consumer demand, meanwhile, remains high, a report indicated a few days ago. Apple isn’t witnessing reduced iPhone X sales, which could explain the improved delivery times. Instead, the company has ramped up iPhone X production significantly in the past weeks, after dealing with various issues.

Tags: ,
View Comments