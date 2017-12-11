Apple seems ready to catch up with iPhone X demand

The iPhone X remains sold out internationally, but, as we told you in the past, you can find iPhone X units in stores, as new stock comes in every day. But Apple managed to considerably improve deliveries, and it seems it’ll soon catch up with iPhone X demand around the world.

In other words, if you still haven’t ordered yours, there’s still time to have it shipped to your home in time for Christmas.

In the US, delivery times dropped to 3 to 5 business days for most iPhone X versions, Apple Insider reports. Even SIM-free iPhone X will ship to your home in less than a week, while T-Mobile models ship in 9 days.

Checks at international Apple online stores revealed similar wait times. The iPhone X ships in up to five days in Germany and UK, while French buyers would get the handset in up to nine days.

Apple is doing a lot better in Canada and China, however, where ship times dropped to 1 to 3 business days.

These are remarkable improvements considering that the iPhone X sold out online in under five minutes when Apple kicked off preorders on October 27th. Delivery estimates soon reached 5 to 6 weeks suggesting Apple would have a hard time meeting iPhone X demand this year.

Consumer demand, meanwhile, remains high, a report indicated a few days ago. Apple isn’t witnessing reduced iPhone X sales, which could explain the improved delivery times. Instead, the company has ramped up iPhone X production significantly in the past weeks, after dealing with various issues.