Super-fast battery charging could be the Galaxy S9’s secret weapon

We don’t only care about how long a smartphone battery can last, we also want it to charge as quickly as possible so that we’re never out of juice.

Battery size can’t grow significantly in the near future, considering that we’ve reached a sort of peak smartphone design. But the next batch of smartphones coming out should be even more energy efficient than 2017 models, and they’ll feature even better fast-charging battery tech. The Galaxy S9 could be one of them.

Qualcomm last week made various announcements, revealing many details about the Snapdragon 845, its 2018 smartphone and desktop platform that will power a garden variety of devices, including the some Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ units.

One of the Snapdragon 845’s feature is support for faster charging, which Qualcomm calls Quick Charge 4+. But, as Phone Arena explains, Samsung won’t just bring Quick Charge 4+ to all Galaxy S9 units because some of them will be powered by the Exynos 9810 chip.

Now, Samsung’s fast-charging tech is Adaptive Fast Charge, and it should offer the same charging speeds on all Galaxy S9 devices regardless of what chip powers them.

But Samsung can’t ignore Qualcomm’s battery charging tech, as the Snapdragon 845 will also power many Galaxy S9 rivals next year. Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 4+ recharges a phone’s battery up to 15% faster, and it’s up to 30% more efficient while keeping the phone’s temperature up to 3C degrees cooler.

Samsung did not reveal all the specs of the Exynos 9810, but we can only hope the chip will come with fast-charging tricks of its own.