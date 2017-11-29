Microsoft is sending Xbox One X early adopters free copies of ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ in 4K

If you picked up your Xbox One X on launch week, you might see a gift in your inbox the next time you turn it on.

Yesterday, a user on the Xbox subreddit shared a screenshot of his messages from the official Xbox Live account, the latest of which included a free download code for The Lego Batman Movie in 4K UHD. Other Redditors confirmed that they had received codes as well, though they appear to be going out in waves, as some are still waiting.

“Congratulations!” the message from Microsoft reads. “As one of the first Xbox One X customers you were selected to receive a free download of The Lego Batman Movie to enjoy in 4k UHD, courtesy of Microsoft Movies & TV.”

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a clear pattern when in regards to Xbox One X owners receiving codes. For example, I have owned an Xbox One X since before it actually became available in stores (you can read my review here), but I haven’t gotten a code for the movie yet. There is some speculation that you might need to register your Xbox One X with Microsoft before you even have a chance of receiving a code, which you can do here.

If we find out anything more about the freebie, we’ll be sure to update this post, but in the meantime, just be patient and see if Microsoft continues to send out codes in the coming days and weeks. Also, if you have any further info to help us put this puzzle together, feel free to comment below this post.