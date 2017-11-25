7 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Thanksgiving is done, and the Black Friday shopping spree is almost over. One more hop on Cyber Monday, and we’re going to forget all about this crazy week as we approach Christmas. And Christmas can’t come soon enough considering there’s a particular Star Wars movie about to launch soon.

That’s right, we have a new The Last Jedi clip for you, as well as plenty of other trailers. And in case you’re stopping by the movies this weekend, look for Coco and The Darkest Hour among this week’s new releases.

12 Strong

When he’s not playing a badass-but-funny superhero, Chris Hemsworth is busy playing a badass Special Forces team leader whose job is to lead the initial American war effort in Afghanistan after 9/11. 12 Strong comes out on January 19th, and we have a fresh new trailer for you.

A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time is a sci-fi adventure about family. And time travel. And space. Yes, it should be quite captivating, but we have to wait until March 9th to see it. Color me interested.

Incredibles 2

Finally! Finally! The Incredibles sequel I’ve been waiting for is going to launch next June. And this first trailer for the new animation is all about the Incredibles’ baby, Jack-Jack, who’s a real pain to babysit, even if you’re his father.

Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit is a different kind of animation, as it’s got real humans in it. Some of you are already familiar with the Beatrix Potter’s character. But even if you’re not, you’ll surely love it. It’s a rabbit looking to get inside a certain farm. What can go wrong? The film hits cinemas on February 9th.

Smallfoot

You’ve heard of Bigfoot, yes? Well, what if things were a bit… reversed. What if Yetis would be convinced that humans really exist. Only they wouldn’t call them humans. That’s what Smallfoot is all about. The animation launches on September 28th, with Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Danny DeVito, James Corden, Gina Rodriguez, Jimmy Tatro, and many others doing the voices.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It’s not a trailer, but a TV commercial. However, I’m still counting it as one. Not too many revelations in this one, only the fact that Chewbacca really doesn’t like Porgs. Well, not when he’s flying a particular ship, at least. Have at it:

The Mercy

Colin Firth plays Donald Crowhurst in The Mercy, a biographical drama about a man who supposedly tried to win a boat race but ended up making up a story about traveling alone at sea. Expect it in cinemas around you soon.