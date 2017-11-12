Here’s how to make your own transparent iPhone X

The iPhone X only comes in black and white, and both versions look so good that you’ll have a hard time choosing between them. But what if I told you there was a way to have a transparent iPhone X instead?

As you might have guessed, this type of iPhone cosmetic alternation is not something Apple condones. You’ll void your warranty, and you might damage the handset in the process. But if everything goes according to plan, you’ll have an iPhone X like no other.

There are two things you need to do to get away with a transparent iPhone X. First of all, you need to change your wallpaper to iFixit’s picture of the iPhone X’s internals. That’s the easy part.

The hard part is taking out the rear glass panel of the iPhone X, and scratching away all that paint. Yes, you’ll have to pry open the iPhone X, while trying not to damage the rear camera and wireless charging coil. You’ll need specialized equipment including a heat gun, so this trickery isn’t for everybody.

Thankfully, there’s a how-to video available already, as YouTube channel EverythingApplePro actually shows you how to do everything.

Once the glass panel is out, you’ll have to clean the glue from the iPhone’s frame, and then peel away the black or white coat of paint, while making sure you don’t damage the Apple logo and iPhone text on the back. We want those to stay in place.

Once that’s done, you have to reattach everything together. One other drawback is that you’ll need to use glue to keep everything together. It’ll also be great to try to keep your unique iPhone X design out of water, as this custom job might totally ruin the phone’s water resistance.

The more experienced you are in tearing down iPhones, the better the results will be. If you’ve never tried it, you should think twice before going forward. Whatever the case, make sure you watch the full video below, which will tell you everything you need to know about it: