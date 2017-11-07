Apple gave an iPhone X to a professional photographer and the results are breathtaking

The first iPhone X camera reviews are already out on YouTube and elsewhere around the web, but if you have time to check out only one of them, it should be Austin Mann’s.

iPhone fans probably know Mann already thanks to his previous iPhone camera reviews. He’s a professional photographer who has used all the previous iPhones, so he can easily explain the differences between the new iPhone X and the older models. He also focuses on all the other iPhone features that may affect the photo experience and day-to-day life with the iPhone X.

Mann already reviewed the iPhone 8 Plus a few weeks ago, which offered the best iPhone camera experience until the iPhone X came along. The iPhone X brings over a few upgrades for the rear camera — optical image stabilization on both lenses, and a better telephoto lens — and it uses the TrueDepth camera that powers Face ID to offer Portrait Mode selfies.

Mann took the iPhone X on a trip to Guatemala, and his review covers all the novelties the phone introduces, focusing on the camera experience. The best new camera feature is the phone’s size, Mann says. The ability to shoot better photos with a device that’s smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus handset while still featuring a better screen is an instant win.

The switch to OLED screens is also something that will improve the camera experience on the iPhone X. “This is probably the most amazing display I’ve ever seen,” Mann wrote. “Colors Pop, blacks are truly black, and contrast feels just right. I actually found it more rewarding to shoot and share because of how amazing the screen is.”

The telephoto lens upgrade, faster Portrait Mode experience including selfies, low-light performance, and Dolby Vision software are other camera-related topics covered in this review. Here’s one clip Mann used to highlight the phone’s time-lapse video mode in various light settings:

While Mann’s camera review does not come with arbitrary scores like DxOMark reviews, it reads a whole lot better. Not to mention Mann’s review contains plenty of great shots and videos to highlight the various new features of the iPhone X. You can read the full review at this link.