Apple will let you skip the wait to buy an iPhone X, but there’s a big caveat

Release-day inventory of the iPhone X sold out within a few minutes after preorders opened last Friday, with ship dates quickly slipping to 5-6 weeks. If you don’t want to wait until December to get the phone, you can always line up in front of an Apple or carrier store to get it. Or you can purchase an overpriced iPhone X from eBay or Craigslist come Friday.

If that’s not acceptable, then you should know Apple will let you skip the 5-6 week wait and buy an iPhone X beginning Saturday, November 4th. Amazing, right? Not quite.

Apple will start accepting iPhone X reservations for the iPhone X this weekend in several international markets, MacRumors reports. That’s great, but only for those iPhone X buyers in those markets, of course.

Reserve and Pickup will open Saturday at 6:00 AM local time in Australia, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, buyers in Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates will be able to buy the iPhone X using the same pickup method at 8:00 AM local time.

This neat trick will let you bypass the current 5-6 week delay in shipments. But you’ll have to act fast and make sure you complete the pickup within a 30-minute window or else you’re going to lose the phone. With Reserve and Pickup, you only pay in Apple stores upon successful pickup of the handset, so you won’t be out $1,000+ if Apple runs out of stock.

Unfortunately, the offer isn’t available in America or other European markets, at least not for the time being. Here’s what the reservation page looks like for the UK.