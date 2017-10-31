iOS 11.1 is here with hundreds of new emojis – download it right now

iOS 11.1, the first substantial update to Apple’s new mobile operating system, is here. Anyone currently running iOS 11.0 can and should go to Settings–>General–>Software Update to pull the download now, because there’s some substantial new features to play with.

In iOS11.1 we’re getting hundreds of new emoji, the return of a much-loved 3D Touch gesture for multitasking, and a veritable stack of bug fixes.

The most notable update, at least for most people, will be the new emoji. There’s a couple hundred new characters to choose from, including a peace hand sign, a rock climber, curling, hedgehogs, and a new mermaid. We also have a woman with a headscarf, a bearded person, and a zombie.

In any case, the over-the-air update is out now, so you should go download it if you want to play with the new features. Just make sure your battery is above 50% (or plugged in), and it’s always a good idea to have a recent backup in case the update doesn’t go as planned.

Wondering which devices are compatible with iOS 11.1? Here’s the complete list: