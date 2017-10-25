Will Smith cracks wise, shoots monsters in new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Bright’

When it first entered the world of content creation, Netflix thrived on original series. Dropping full seasons of shows like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards all at once ensured that they would make a splash on launch day, as hundreds of thousands of subscribers logged on to binge them as fast as they could.

Since then, Netflix has expanded its original catalog significantly by producing documentaries, comedy specials and feature-length films. But perhaps the most anticipated film Netflix has ever produced is coming this winter.

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd, Bright is the latest big-budget movie that will forego a traditional theater release and be available exclusively on the streaming service instead. Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch) and starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, the movie looks completely unique in its new trailer:

“Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time,” reads the synopsis on YouTube. “Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.”

Others featured in the star-studded cast include Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Happy Anderson, Kenneth Choi and Ike Barinholtz. Putting fantastical creatures in a hard-R cop thriller sounds like a good way to scare off both potential audiences, but we’ll see what the movie has to offer on December 22nd.