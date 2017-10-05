The Pixel 2 just beat the iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8’s camera scores

Google demoed the main features of the Pixel 2 during its press conference on Wednesday, including the new camera hardware and tricks. And Google made sure everyone in the audience knows how proud it is to have the Pixel 2 rated as the best camera on DxOMark, the camera pros who recently said the iPhone 8 Plus is the best camera they ever tested, and then gave the Galaxy Note 8 the same rating.

Pixel 2 phones now have a 98-out-of-who-knows-what score, five points more than the iPhone 8 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8.

We already addressed the matter of camera scores when talking about the Galaxy Note 8’s review. Not all of a camera’s features can be objectively measured, which is why it has always been strange to see DxOMark assign scores to the cameras it reviews, smartphones included. But we’ll address it again, as it looks like 100 is not the limit. The Pixel 2 did not score 98 points out of a maximum of 100:

Worried what happens when we get to 100? Don’t be: Our new DxOMark Mobile test protocols and scoring system have plenty of headroom for new devices as they are introduced. There is nothing magical about the score of 100, and no reason that other cameras can’t go past it. We’re sure the time will come when they do!

According to the review, the Google Pixel 2 sets a “new record for overall smartphone camera quality.” Everything isn’t perfect, however, and the experts did mention several issues including artifacts, zoom, and bokeh effects:

We’re in danger of running out of superlatives when describing the major image quality attributes of the Google Pixel 2. That makes sense for a device that tops our scoring charts —up from the 94 of the Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to a record-setting 98. So for just about any Photo or Video use case, it recommends itself as the phone camera with the best image quality. A notable exception to that assessment centers around the added performance in Zoom and Bokeh (including Depth and Portrait) that dual-camera smartphones such as the Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8 can provide.

The review also notes the Pixel 2 scores the highest video score for any device DxOMark tested — read the full review at this link.