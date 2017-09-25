Is Samsung going to launch the bendable Galaxy X phone soon?

Samsung will launch a Galaxy X in the near future, many people joked once the Apple’s iPhone X became official. And that seems to be true. Samsung may unveil the Galaxy X sooner than we would have thought, a new report appears to indicate. But Samsung won’t just copy the iPhone X’s name and notch.

We’ve heard the Galaxy X moniker earlier this year, in connection with Samsung’s foldable phone plans. Some of these reports said Samsung will unveil the Galaxy X this year, and launch it in a limited fashion to measure consumer interest in such a device. But also because it’s a challenge to make such a device.

Then reports said the phone will be postponed to 2018, as the Galaxy S8 turned out to be a great seller. Samsung Mobile’s own chief acknowledged on Apple’s iPhone X day that Samsung is indeed working on foldable devices, teasing that the Galaxy Note 9 will have such a display.

Image Source: KIPRIS

More than a week later, just as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus started selling in stores, the Galaxy X was spotted in South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency’s database.

First seen by Dutch-language Let’s Go Digital the listing mentions a phone model number we saw in the past. SM-G888N0 was associated with Samsung’s foldable phone in previous rumors.

The listing doesn’t reveal any details about the handset, but it has a September 21st, 2017 date. Is that an indication that Samsung is accelerating the Galaxy X rollout? We can’t really say. It’d be surprising to see Samsung unveil the phone in the coming months because we haven’t seen any leaks. And Samsung is far from being the tight-lipped company it wants to be. Any phone is thoroughly leaked months before its arrival.

On the other hand, Samsung wants to be seen as an innovator in the mobile business rather than a fast-follower. A Galaxy X launch would sure help the company make that statement especially now that the iPhone X Is official.

So far, the G888 received Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications, which is only to be expected from any device that has such wireless abilities. The fact that the NRRA approved the handset indicates that the Galaxy X is approved for the local market.