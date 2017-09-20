Much like last month, Netflix’s October slate is sprinkled with quality content from beginning to end. Whether you’re looking for brand new original Netflix shows and movies, new seasons of original shows or one of the best selections of licensed movies added to the service in months, Netflix has you covered in October.
I won’t list all of the highlights here (because there are simply too many), but a few that stood out include Before Midnight, Donnie Darko, I Love You, Man, Talladega Nights, Tommy Boy and the second season of Stranger Things. Genuinely hard to believe that Tommy Boy isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix.
Available October 1st
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman: Season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks: Season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
Available October 2nd
- Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
- Sleeping with Other People
Available October 3rd
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
Available October 4th
- Raw
Available October 5th
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
- The Fosters: Season 5
Available October 6th
- ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 7th
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
- Middle Man
Available October 10th
- Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Skyjacker’s Tale
Available October 11th
- Donnie Darko
Available October 12th
- Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available October 13th
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 15th
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- LEGO: City: Season 1
- Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- West Coast Customs: Season 6
Available October 17th
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 19th
- Wedding Unplanned
Available October 20th
- 1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available October 23rd
- Meet the Robinsons
- While We’re Young
Available October 24th
- Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mist: Season 1
Available October 25th
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Available October 26th
- Strange Weather
Available October 27th
- Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 28th
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Available October 30th
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 31st
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Check back soon for a full list of the movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in October below: