Much like last month, Netflix’s October slate is sprinkled with quality content from beginning to end. Whether you’re looking for brand new original Netflix shows and movies, new seasons of original shows or one of the best selections of licensed movies added to the service in months, Netflix has you covered in October.

I won’t list all of the highlights here (because there are simply too many), but a few that stood out include Before Midnight, Donnie Darko, I Love You, Man, Talladega Nights, Tommy Boy and the second season of Stranger Things. Genuinely hard to believe that Tommy Boy isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix.

Available October 1st

88 Minutes



A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song



Before Midnight



Blood Diamond



Boogie Nights



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



Cleverman: Season 2



Death Sentence



Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood



Eagle vs. Shark



Eyes Wide Shut



Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man



Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1



Made of Honor



Miss Congeniality



Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs



Never Let Me Go



No Reservations



Penelope



PJ Masks: Season 1



Set Up

The Reaping



Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Available October 2nd

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown



Sleeping with Other People

Available October 3rd

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Cult of Chucky



The Survivalist

Available October 4th

Raw

Available October 5th

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Schitt’s Creek: Season 3



The Fosters: Season 5

Available October 6th

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 7th

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life



Middle Man

Available October 10th

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Skyjacker’s Tale

Available October 11th

Donnie Darko

Available October 12th

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available October 13th

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 15th

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses



LEGO: City: Season 1



Money



OtherLife



She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Available October 17th

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 19th

Wedding Unplanned

Available October 20th

1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available October 23rd

Meet the Robinsons



While We’re Young

Available October 24th

Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Mist: Season 1

Available October 25th

The Hateful Eight



The Final Master



La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available October 26th

Strange Weather

Available October 27th

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 28th

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available October 30th

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 31st

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

